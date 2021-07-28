NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, a leading provider of solar panel installation and energy efficiency services operating in 15 states across the U.S., is proud to be the presenting sponsor of two-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden's Celebrity Ping-Pong Challenge supporting SeriousFun Children's Network (SeriousFun). SeriousFun, founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, is a global community of 30 camps and programs providing life-changing experiences to children living with more than 50 medical conditions and their families, totally free of charge. Newgarden began the Celebrity Ping-Pong Challenge in 2018 and has raised more than $150,000 to support the SeriousFun mission.
Josef Newgarden's Celebrity Ping-Pong Challenge presented by POWERHOME SOLAR will take place on August 5, 2021, at the Pins Mechanical Company in downtown Nashville from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The tournament has traditionally been held in downtown Indianapolis in the week leading up to the Indianapolis 500, but this year, the event has been relocated to Newgarden's hometown, which will host the Music City Grand Prix on Aug. 8. INDYCAR stars including Hélio Castroneves, Romain Grosjean, James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi are among those participating in the event, as is NASCAR star Ryan Blaney.
o There are 100 tickets available to the public that can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/164315874203
"We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for this fun and meaningful event," said POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller. "Giving back and helping children has always been a big part of POWERHOME SOLAR's mission by making a difference in communities across the country. Joining Josef to support SeriousFun for this exciting event is a match for us in both passion and purpose."
Since launching in 2014, POWERHOME SOLAR has donated hundreds of thousands to dozens of causes impacting families, children, and members of the military. At the tournament, Waller will lead his own team of company employees who are eager to challenge the celebrities in fundraising for this great cause.
For more information about the 2021 event and how you can donate to SeriousFun Children's Network, click here.
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 2,000 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America — the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 on this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About SeriousFun Children's Network:
SeriousFun Children's Network is a global community of 30 camps and programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. Following the founding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1988, he and other like-hearted individuals opened similar camps around the world, ultimately joining together to form SeriousFun Children's Network. Thanks to a shared vision and collective contributions, the Network has evolved to become the leader in the field of medical specialty camps, delivering more than 1.4 million life-changing experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries. Each member camp is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent upon private funding to serve all children at no cost to their families. To learn more about SeriousFun, visit http://www.seriousfun.org.
