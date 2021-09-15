ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next week's Motor Bella event in Pontiac replaces the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), that was paused for 2021 due to Covid concerns. Motor Bella will be held mostly outside at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, bringing next-generation mobility and exciting vehicle debuts to the media, show-goers, and automotive enthusiasts in a brand new way. "We're excited about this year's event." explained Prefix Vice President, Jhan Dolphin. "We feel that the M1 Concourse facility will be an ideal setting for Motor Bella, utilizing the track to provide enthusiasts with an opportunity to see some of their favorite vehicles in action." NAIAS will continue to host seven unique shows in one: Motor Bella, The Gallery, Press Preview, AutoMobili-D, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and the Public Show.
Prefix Corporation is the Michigan-based company best known for helping auto manufacturers bring new designs and innovations to life, in the form of full scale concept vehicles and prototypes. During the past 40 plus years, the company has evolved to additionally provide a wide range of important solutions to traditional OEMs as well as today's EV (electric vehicle) start-ups and emerging autonomous technology companies.
The Prefix display at Motor Bella will include one of the vehicles that the company applies a premium two-tone production paint finish to. The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is painted in the Prefix world-class paint facility in Auburn Hills, just minutes from the M1 Concourse. The premium paint work that Prefix performs is one element that today's luxury car builders are using to distinguish their brand from others in the market. "Our entire team is super proud to have the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 on display." continued Dolphin. "It will likely be the first time many enthusiasts will have the chance to see this beautiful vehicle up close and in-person."
Motor Bella begins on September 21st and concludes on Sunday September 26th. For tickets and additional information, visit: http://www.motorbella.com
