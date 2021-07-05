ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Pool Service, affiliate to Premier Pools & Spas, has expanded its Texas locations to Fort Worth and Austin Southwest, adding to Premier's lineup of pool service franchises.
Aaron Gurley, president of Premier Franchise Management, has chosen Ryan Stiles and Paul and Lisa Janacek as the owners of Premier Pool Service franchise's newest Texas locations.
Premier Pools & Spas has offered pool service franchising opportunities since 2017, selecting like-minded entrepreneurs to have a role in Premier's ever-growing business success.
Premier Pool Service franchisees take part in the cleaning, repairing, and maintenance of residential in-ground swimming pools. With Premier's tools and distinguished name, franchisees carry out service easily and successfully.
Premier Pools & Spas continues to amaze, with over 100 locations in 32 states.
Paul Porter, CEO of Premier Pools & Spas, said, "our company culture has contributed significantly to our success because we are a supportive, family-oriented unit that shares knowledge and celebrates each other's growth."
Premier Pool Service franchise has had exponential growth over the last four years and currently has 22 franchises to its name.
Fort Worth, TX | Owner: Ryan Stiles
Ryan Stiles may be new to the Premier family, but he is no stranger to the pool industry. With an impressive ten years of experience, Ryan knows his way around a pool. He has done it all, from managing a six-person team to cleaning a route of over 60 pools. His interest sparked through his last boss, who has a Premier franchise of his own. After seeing the potential Premier has, Ryan decided he wanted to take part in their growing team.
He is looking forward to building relationships within the company, whether it is with other franchise owners or pool builders. He is thrilled to share his knowledge and use it to not only build individual success but to contribute to company success. With Ryan's good-natured approach to service, he is sure to be a great fit at Premier. "I'm very personable with each customer," Ryan said. "Even if they don't sign up for service, I offer them my number to reach out if they have any questions."
Ryan was born and raised in California. He has a great appreciation for the outdoors and spends his spare time surfing, snowboarding, and mountain biking. He and his fiance, Kelsea, had their son in June 2020. They recently moved to Texas, and while it has only been three months, Ryan is excited about everything Texas and Premier have to offer.
Austin Southwest, TX | Owners: Paul and Lisa Janacek
Paul and Lisa Janacek are amongst those ready for Premier's life-changing opportunities. After hearing only positive things about the company, Paul knew this was an opportunity he and Lisa could not pass up. Paul brings a whopping 30 years of experience to Premier, as he has performed different roles in the utility and gas industry. Lisa has eight years of experience operating a boutique booking agency and has owned a small catering company with Paul. In March of this year, Paul started working full-time with pools and is excited to explore the industry more with his wife by his side.
Paul is excited for this new chapter as he believes it will be a chance to utilize his technical and personal skills. With this in mind, he hopes to build a business he and Lisa can pass onto their children. Both are adamant in their ability to bring and receive success with Premier, and Paul said he looks forward to making an impact. "I hope to build a company that will provide a premium type [of] service, far exceeding the level of satisfaction many pool owners seem to have," Paul said. "I hope to have each customer talk positively about the service we provide."
Both husband and wife were born and raised in Texas, with Paul in DeSoto and Lisa in Spicewood. The couple has three married sons and eight granddaughters. When they are not busy working, they enjoy fishing, hunting, live music, and family vacations. You can also catch them participating in barbecue cook-offs in their spare time.
About Premier Pools & Spas
Founded in 1988, Premier Pools & Spas (PPAS) has a distinguished reputation for achieving high-quality results within the customer's budget. Today, after building more than 75,000 pools, Premier Pools & Spas continues to grow and now serves over 50 markets worldwide.
PPAS has won numerous local and national awards, including multiple PHTA International Awards of Excellence for Design, 2006 National Pool Builder of the Year and 2012 US #1 Ranked National Pool Builder by Pool & Spa News.
