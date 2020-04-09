PHOENIX, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrestoSports, the leading all-in-one sports technology platform in college athletics, and From Now On, a leading provider of mobile apps in college athletics, today announced a strategic partnership to advance fan and student engagement through mobile communication.
Today's college athletics departments are looking for new ways to deepen engagement with their mobile-first fans and students. FrontRowX will provide schools the power of school-branded FanX apps with data and content from the PrestoSports websites and streaming solutions. This new app will increase value to fans and ensure the latest news, video, and notifications about their favorite teams are always only a click away.
"Building our FrontRowX solution with a proven leader like From Now On has been a wonderful experience," said Keith Womack, President of PrestoSports. "Sue Thaden and the entire team at From Now On are incredibly passionate about delivering amazing apps that engage fans, which aligns perfectly with our mission. This is a great partnership and we look forward to continued innovation and growth between our companies."
FrontRowX will help schools create a more personalized experience for fans via a branded mobile app. A rich notification and promotional platform will increase fan engagement and revenue. This experience is further advanced by improving app performance, enhancing app content, and providing an affordable mobile solution to PrestoSports partners of all sizes.
"We really admire what Keith and the PrestoSports team have built, and also their vision for where they can expand to meet the growing needs around fan engagement in college athletics," said From Now On founder CEO Sue Thaden. "Our team sees a really beautiful opportunity to make FrontRowX the go-to solution for fan engagement for PrestoSports schools at any level of the game who want to deepen their connection with fans and create a new revenue stream. We are ready to get FrontRowX in the hands of customers and help them Get it Great for their fans across the country."
PrestoSports and From Now On will conduct a webinar on April 14 to review this solution in more detail. Register to attend here.
From Now On
At From Now On, our focus is on facilitating anytime, anywhere fan engagement through mobile technology. We built our flagship FANX™ Mobile Engagement Platform to help our growing roster of + partners at schools, teams, leagues, tournaments, and events deliver personalized experiences to fans in-venue, on the go, and throughout the offseason at all levels of athletic competition.
PrestoSports
PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to colleges and conference offices. Backed by Battery Ventures, PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans, and funding sports programs. Battery Ventures formed its sports division in 2017, which included the acquisitions of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet, and Black Diamond (SIDHelp). PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes, and coaches.
Clubessential Holdings LLC
Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software-as-a-Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across four brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; Vermont Systems: http://www.vermontsystems.com.
CONTACT:
Marilyn Cox
Vice President of Marketing
Clubessential Holdings, LLC
513.322.4194
mcox@clubessential.com
Related Images