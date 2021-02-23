CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's oldest voluntary eye health organization, has announced that the 2021 Prevent Blindness Swing Fore Sight Golf Tournament will take place on Wed., June 2, at the Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge, Orlando, Fla., in conjunction with Vision Expo East. Registration and lunch begin at 12 p.m. ET, and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. ET.
"Traditionally, the Swing Fore Sight event has been held during Vision Expo West. With the relocation of Vision Expo East to Florida this year, we recognized a unique opportunity to hold the event in Orlando," said Jeff Todd, President and CEO of Prevent Blindness.
All proceeds from the event will go to support Prevent Blindness and its sight-saving mission. The Swing Fore Sight golf committee is co-chaired by Michael Block of Block Business Group, and Joe Savarese of Jobson Interactive.
All sponsorship levels are now available. For participants, foursomes are available for $2,750 and individual golf slots are $700 for the four-person scramble.
"We are thrilled that Prevent Blindness has made the decision to co-locate their event with Vision Expo East to offer attendees an additional outlet to connect and collaborate. Coming off the heels of a challenging year, this move reflects the industry's collaborative spirit and we are glad we can work together to bring the industry together in as many ways as possible this June." said Mitch Barkley, Vice President of Trade Shows and Events at The Vision Council, co-organizer of Vision Expo.
"We are excited that Prevent Blindness is coming to Orlando this June for what is sure to be a fun and impactful event," said Fran Pennella, Vice President, Vision Expo at Reed Exhibitions, co-organizer of Vision Expo. "On behalf of Reed Exhibitions and The Vision Council, we hope other industry organizations in the midst of planning events will also consider joining us in Orlando."
For more information on the Prevent Blindness Thirteenth Annual Swing Fore Sight Golf Tournament, including tickets, sponsorship or committee positions, please contact Sue Corbett at (312) 363-6014, or scorbett@preventblindness.org, or visit http://www.preventblindness.org/SwingForeSight. For more information on Vision Expo East, please visit https://east.visionexpo.com/en-us.html.
About Prevent Blindness
Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at preventblindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
