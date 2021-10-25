UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liberty Sports Park, the Mid-Atlantic Region's premier sports vacation destination, marked its official groundbreaking Saturday as Maryland State and Prince George's County elected officials and business leaders, youth lacrosse and soccer teams and other notable guests assembled for the celebration.
The Park is slated to open in Spring 2022 and is the result of a unique, years-long public/private partnership. Community partners include the state of Maryland, Prince George's County Government, Washington Football Charitable Foundation, NAI Michael Cos, South Lake, St. John Properties, Truist Foundation, Buch Construction, Green Branch Foundation and Oak Hill Strategies.
"We are so Prince George's Proud to break ground on Liberty Sports Park, a premier sports park that will be a crown jewel of our region and State," said Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. "This project will not only be an important economic driver for our County and State, but will also help provide greater access to youth sports for our residents, ensuring Prince Georgians have the high-quality sports fields they deserve right here at home."
Liberty Sports Park will feature 10 lit fields supporting youth and adult programming associated with soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, football and rugby. Access to the facility will also be made available to Prince George's County Public Schools, Prince George's Community College and the Prince George's County Boys and Girls Club.
In addition to its fields, the complex will also include designated parking and open space for player warm-up and centralized tournament headquarters.
"This project has been a long time coming, and I couldn't be more thrilled to see it finally taking form," said Douglas J.J. Peters, former Maryland District 23 state senator. "The opening of this park is good not only for the state of Maryland, but for families and youth here and across the nation as we work together to encourage healthy activity and collaborative team sports."
Conveniently located just south of Central Avenue on the southbound side of US 301 in Prince George's County at 201 Prince George's Blvd., the facility is minutes away from Washington, D.C., Baltimore and other popular area attractions. Liberty Sports Park is expected to be in use 30 weekends each year with approximately 344,800 total visits annually.
The economic benefits to Prince George's County and the state of Maryland from Liberty Sports Park will be substantial. The Park is expected to generate up to 360 new jobs and between $28.1 and $31.3 million of spending in Prince George's County, and up to 180 jobs and $14.4 to $16 million in the state.
In addition, the facility will be complemented by South Lake, an adjacent mixed-use community that will offer hotel rooms, restaurants, commercial and retail space and more than 1,300 homes for an even broader economic impact. Proceeds from the sports complex will be reinvested into nonprofits to help support the community.
"The groundbreaking for Liberty Sports Park exemplifies the tremendous impact of private/public partnerships with a shared interest in bringing sports and development to our region," said Thomas H. Graham, chair of the executive board for Green Branch Foundation, a nonprofit based in Prince George's County that will manage the Park's day-to-day operations. "The Park will serve as a premier anchor for the 301-214 corridor and bring new life to the area through the tournaments and events it will host and the attractions the South Lake development will offer."
The state of Maryland committed nearly $15 million in funding to support the complex, and Prince George's County Government is leasing the land to Green Branch Foundation for 20 years. Additionally, The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and the NFL each donated $150,000 to support the project. The Green Branch Foundation is working to secure an additional $2.5 million for capital, operations and maintenance costs through traditional sponsorships and private donations.
Speakers for the Oct. 23 groundbreaking ceremony included:
- Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George's County Executive
- Douglas J.J. Peters, former Maryland District 23 State Senator
- Todd Turner, Prince George's County District 4 Councilman
- Elizabeth M. Hewlett, chairman of Prince George's County Planning Board for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission
- Pat Noel, coach and director of operations for Maryland United FC
- Danita Johnson, president of Business Operations for D.C. United
- Bernita Bailey, market president for Suburban Maryland at Truist
Photos from the event can be downloaded at https://www.flickr.com/photos/147529418@N07/albums/72157720120313645.
###
About Liberty Sports Park
Liberty Sports Park, slated to open in the Spring of 2022, is the Mid-Atlantic Region's premier sports vacation destination. With onsite dining, hotel and entertainment options just footsteps away from its ten turf and grass fields, visitors can eat, play and stay in one place. Conveniently located in Prince George's County, Maryland, minutes away from Washington, D.C., Baltimore and other popular area attractions, Liberty Sports Park is expected to be in use 30 weekends each year with more than 344,800 visits annually. To learn more, visit http://www.libertysportspark.com or email info@lsp.org.
About Green Branch Foundation
Green Branch Foundation is a community-based nonprofit charitable 501(c)(3) organization based in Prince George's County. Committed to the education and development of sports programs and competitions for youth, adults, families and communities, the Foundation's mission is to provide youth greater access and exposure to athletics. Green Branch Foundation believes organized athletics provide a greater opportunity for youth to live healthier lifestyles, allow for personal growth in a positive environment, promote mentorship with community leaders and lead to greater scholarship opportunities for college.
Media Contact
Jacqulyn Priestly, Oak Hill Strategies, 1 2022519703, jpriestly@oakhillstrategies.com
SOURCE Liberty Sports Park