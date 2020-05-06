LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, formerly known as Theragun, the leader in tech wellness and percussive massage therapy, officially announced today its multi-year partnership with top-ranking pro-golfer Collin Morikawa. A recent PGA Tour winner (2019) at the Barracuda Championship, Morikawa attributes his athletic performance and recovery to his daily use of Theragun in his overall fitness routine.
The rising star and health and wellness advocate was first introduced to the career-impacting benefits of Theragun as a top player at UC Berkeley, where he was a three-time first-team All-American and four-time first-team All-Pac 12. He was also named 2018 Golfweek Men's National Player of the Year, earned Pac-12 Player of the Year honors in 2019, and his first PGA Tour title at the age of 22.
Morikawa first began using Theragun as part of the Cal collegiate golf team, which used Theragun as part of the team's formal fitness routine. As a pro, Morikawa has continued to use Theragun in his daily routine as an integral part of injury prevention, stretching and recovery activation. "I use Theragun religiously. In the locker room I have the G3PRO and on the golf course I bring the newly launched Theragun mini with me. I love using the Theragun mini because I can take it anywhere and use it at any time — even during a tournament."
Pros and regular golfers alike will greatly benefit from integrating Theragun's percussive massage therapy devices as an essential part of fitness routines, aiding in range of motion, swing speed, faster recovery and injury prevention, including the healing and prevention of golfers' elbow. With the use of the newly launched Therabody mobile app, users are able to select golf-specific routines that will help every golfer learn how to integrate Theragun as part of their golf warm-up, muscle activation during the game and after for recovery.
Theragun's unique family of premium percussive massage therapy devices are designed for everyday use and everyone's needs — athletes and individuals alike.
As a Theragun athlete brand ambassador, Morikawa joins a top-level suite of pro-athletes who tout the countless performance and recovery benefits that Theragun offers, including triathletes and IRONMAN champions Lucy Charles-Barclay and Ben Hoffman, Paralympic Champion Jessica Long, Crossfit champion Mat Fraser, and professional sports teams including the NBA Los Angeles Lakers, among others. Every Theragun is scientifically engineered to deliver the most effective percussive therapy experience available.
ABOUT THERABODY
Theragun was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun percussive therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness product solutions through innovation in the percussive therapy space as well as launching its own USDA certified organic CBD line, TheraOne. Therabody is the most trusted percussive therapy brand among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists and people in more than 50 countries. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.