KIRKLAND, Wash., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seattle area tech startup, Performulus, Inc., has been awarded $11,000 in grants in support of their 501(c)(3) Project Lifeline for Sports program. These grants will allow Performulus to make a difference in the lives of young athletes in underserved communities where the need is greatest, and will bridge the gap for other teams who need Performulus, but whose budgets lack funding.
Designed to empower teams and athletes to reach higher levels of success, Performulus' web-based platform drives team connectivity and accountability. With the easy-to-use web-based application, coaches can provide personalized training and development plans, as well as daily activities designed to develop confidence, discipline, motivation, character, and other values that help build not only a strong athlete, but a well-rounded person. The platform enables community both during and off-season, and provides the ability for coaches and teammates to easily check-in with each other. Teams build a competitive edge physically, emotionally, and mentally, and are better prepared to compete and win in their sport and have the skills to better succeed in life.
Performulus is working with Mission Edge, a social enterprise dedicated to helping nonprofits and other mission-driven organizations do more good in the community. This partnership provides the opportunity for corporate and individual donors to sponsor teams, athletes, and coaches. All donated funds are tax deductible, applied in accordance with the stated philanthropic purpose, and utilized in compliance with IRS regulation.
"We want to put the positive power of Performulus into the hands of as many athletes as possible," says Danielle Griebel, CEO and co-founder of Performulus. "Our mission is to inspire and empower the human spirit to achieve its full potential, and we're so grateful to our generous donors for this opportunity to empower young athletes to succeed in their sport and in life."
Coaches interested in empowering their team through Performulus can visit http://www.performulus.com/sports-teams. Organizations that would like to support athletes through Project Lifeline for Sports may visit http://www.performulus.com/lifeline for more details.
About Project Lifeline
Project Lifeline, the charitable arm of Performulus, provides corporate and individual donors the opportunity to sponsor high school, college, and club athletes and teams, putting the positive power of Performulus in the hands of young athletes when they need it the most.
Learn more at http://www.performulus.com/lifeline
About Performulus, Inc.
Performulus transforms goals into results. The web-based, no-code platform enables teams to deliver personalized, dynamic Performance Formulas (activity plans that maximize performance) building accountability, boosting confidence, and driving dramatic new levels of individual and team success.
Learn more at http://www.performulus.com
Media Contact
Kristen Mery, Performulus, +1 206-499-2295, kristen.mery@bluezonesystems.com
Rob Griebel, Performulus, 425-985-7561, rob.griebel@performulus.com
SOURCE Performulus