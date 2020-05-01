ProsToYou_Tennis_Gives_Logo.jpg
By ProsToYou Tennis

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProsToYou Tennis, a local tennis instructional company that serves both adults and children, announced today a charitable program called ProsToYou Tennis Gives to offer free tennis lessons to frontline healthcare workers in the Washington Metropolitan Region. 

"We are extremely proud to create a charitable program to honor and support frontline healthcare workers who are tirelessly working to save lives every day. We hope to give these incredible heroes a little break while having some fun on the tennis courts with our coaches," said Marco Impeduglia, Founder & Executive Director for ProsToYou Tennis.

Healthcare frontline workers can register for free tennis lessons on the ProsToYou Tennis website at https://www.prostoyou.com/prostoyou-gives

Contact:
Marco Impeduglia
301-943-1678
marco@prostoyou.com

