California Casualty re-launched its Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant Program just as student-athletes began the process of safely returning to youth sports in 2021. Of the 481 applications received for 2021/2022 grants, 51 public schools in 26 states each received $1,000 to support their sports program(s).
SAN MATEO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Casualty will deliver $51,000 in grants to 51 public middle high schools in 26 states. Since its inception in 2010, the California Casualty Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant Program has given $789,550 to financially burdened athletics programs in public schools across the country.
The grant program was named for California Casualty Chairman Emeritus Tom Brown, an avid sportsman who experienced the positive impact of playing sports as a youth. He believed what coaches and educators have confirmed: lessons learned on athletic fields – teamwork, confidence and sportsmanship – translate to the classroom and beyond.
"Youth sports are important to our children's physical and mental health, especially now. The California Casualty Athletics Grant Program benefits students, schools and communities; and we are honored to be a part of that effort," said Lisa Almeida, Assistant Vice President.
The funds will be used to improve player safety, purchase needed equipment, and restore a sense of normalcy for school athletes. Specific plans to use the funds - as captured by some of this year's grant applications - include:
- Boys' and girls' tennis uniforms, racquets, tennis balls, and repair of ball machine, Weston Ranch High School, Stockton, CA
- Basketball program fees, uniforms and equipment, Place Bridge Academy, Denver, CO
- Additional goggles, swimsuits, caps and equipment used to run a successful Swim program, Portsmouth City Schools, Portsmouth, OH
- Equipment for all athletic programs, to help rebuild after the devastating Almeda fire, Talent Middle School, Talent, OR
- Practice gear and new towels for Wrestling program, Renton High School, Renton, WA
A complete list of 2021/2022 recipients follows.
Public middle and high schools whose sports programs have been impacted by budget restrictions and limited fundraising opportunities can apply for a 2022/2023 California Casualty $1,000 TRB Athletics Grant at http://www.calcasathletics.com. The deadline for consideration is January 15, 2023.
Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with service centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty has been serving the needs of educators for 70 years. It is the only auto and home insurance company to earn the trust and endorsement of the NEA. Learn more at http://www.calcas.com or by calling 1.800.800.9410.
2021/2022 Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant Recipients
Alabama
Center Point High School, Birmingham
Arizona
Chandler High, Chandler
California
Bohannon Middle School, San Lorenzo
Coalinga High School, Coalinga
Coliseum College Prep Academy, Oakland
Happy Valley Elementary, Anderson
John Muir Middle School, Burbank
Mira Mesa High School, San Diego
Norte Vista High School, Riverside
Oak Grove High School, San Jose
Weston Ranch High School, Stockton
Colorado
Place Bridge Academy, Denver
Riverdale Ridge High School, Thornton
Connecticut
Harding High School, Bridgeport
Delaware
Smyrna High School, Smyrna
Florida
Clewiston Middle School, Clewiston
Idaho
Kuna Middle School, Kuna
Lakeland Middle School, Rathdrum
Illinois
Lincoln Avenue School, Dolton
Indiana
Lewis Cass High School, Walton
North Harrison Middle School, Ramsey
Kansas
Baldwin High School, Baldwin City
Wichita High School East, Wichita
Kentucky
Ramsey Middle School, Louisville
Winburn Middle School, Lexington
Louisiana
Scotlandville Magnet High, Baton Rouge
Missouri
Capital City High School, Jefferson City
Hazelwood East High School, St. Louis
Nebraska
Northwest High School, Grand Island
Nevada
Sparks High School, Sparks
New Jersey
Jonas Salk Middle School, Old Bridge
Oakcrest High School, Mays Landing
Union City High School, Union City
Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Hamburg
New Mexico
Belen Middle School, Belen
Ohio
Niles Middle School, Niles City Schools
Portsmouth City Schools, Portsmouth (Field & Track)
Portsmouth City Schools, Portsmouth (Swim Team)
Oklahoma
Owasso 7th Grade Ctr, Owasso
Oregon
Aloha High School, Beaverton
Talent Middle School, Talent
Pennsylvania
Northeast Middle School, Reading
Riverside Beaver County School District, Ellwood City
Tennessee
Central High School, Bruceton
Utah
Canyon View, Ogden
Washington
Allen Elementary, Bow
Central Valley High School, Veradale
Ellen Ochoa Middle School, Pasco
Emerald Ridge High School, Puyallup (Girl's Track & Field)
Emerald Ridge High School, Puyallup (Boy's Track & Field)
Hudson's Bay High School, Vancouver
Renton High School, Renton
Wyoming
Powell High School, Powell
Media Contact
Robin Freese, California Casualty, 719-532-8440, rfreese@calcas.com
SOURCE California Casualty