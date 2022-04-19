California Casualty re-launched its Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant Program just as student-athletes began the process of safely returning to youth sports in 2021. Of the 481 applications received for 2021/2022 grants, 51 public schools in 26 states each received $1,000 to support their sports program(s).

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Casualty will deliver $51,000 in grants to 51 public middle high schools in 26 states. Since its inception in 2010, the California Casualty Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant Program has given $789,550 to financially burdened athletics programs in public schools across the country.

The grant program was named for California Casualty Chairman Emeritus Tom Brown, an avid sportsman who experienced the positive impact of playing sports as a youth. He believed what coaches and educators have confirmed: lessons learned on athletic fields – teamwork, confidence and sportsmanship – translate to the classroom and beyond.

"Youth sports are important to our children's physical and mental health, especially now. The California Casualty Athletics Grant Program benefits students, schools and communities; and we are honored to be a part of that effort," said Lisa Almeida, Assistant Vice President.

The funds will be used to improve player safety, purchase needed equipment, and restore a sense of normalcy for school athletes. Specific plans to use the funds - as captured by some of this year's grant applications - include:

  • Boys' and girls' tennis uniforms, racquets, tennis balls, and repair of ball machine, Weston Ranch High School, Stockton, CA
  • Basketball program fees, uniforms and equipment, Place Bridge Academy, Denver, CO
  • Additional goggles, swimsuits, caps and equipment used to run a successful Swim program, Portsmouth City Schools, Portsmouth, OH
  • Equipment for all athletic programs, to help rebuild after the devastating Almeda fire, Talent Middle School, Talent, OR
  • Practice gear and new towels for Wrestling program, Renton High School, Renton, WA

A complete list of 2021/2022 recipients follows.

Public middle and high schools whose sports programs have been impacted by budget restrictions and limited fundraising opportunities can apply for a 2022/2023 California Casualty $1,000 TRB Athletics Grant at http://www.calcasathletics.com. The deadline for consideration is January 15, 2023.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with service centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty has been serving the needs of educators for 70 years. It is the only auto and home insurance company to earn the trust and endorsement of the NEA. Learn more at http://www.calcas.com or by calling 1.800.800.9410.

2021/2022 Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant Recipients

Alabama

Center Point High School, Birmingham

Arizona

Chandler High, Chandler

California

Bohannon Middle School, San Lorenzo

Coalinga High School, Coalinga

Coliseum College Prep Academy, Oakland

Happy Valley Elementary, Anderson

John Muir Middle School, Burbank

Mira Mesa High School, San Diego

Norte Vista High School, Riverside

Oak Grove High School, San Jose

Weston Ranch High School, Stockton

Colorado

Place Bridge Academy, Denver

Riverdale Ridge High School, Thornton

Connecticut

Harding High School, Bridgeport

Delaware

Smyrna High School, Smyrna

Florida

Clewiston Middle School, Clewiston

Idaho

Kuna Middle School, Kuna

Lakeland Middle School, Rathdrum

Illinois

Lincoln Avenue School, Dolton

Indiana

Lewis Cass High School, Walton

North Harrison Middle School, Ramsey

Kansas

Baldwin High School, Baldwin City

Wichita High School East, Wichita

Kentucky

Ramsey Middle School, Louisville

Winburn Middle School, Lexington

Louisiana

Scotlandville Magnet High, Baton Rouge

Missouri

Capital City High School, Jefferson City

Hazelwood East High School, St. Louis

Nebraska

Northwest High School, Grand Island

Nevada

Sparks High School, Sparks

New Jersey

Jonas Salk Middle School, Old Bridge

Oakcrest High School, Mays Landing

Union City High School, Union City

Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Hamburg

New Mexico

Belen Middle School, Belen

Ohio

Niles Middle School, Niles City Schools

Portsmouth City Schools, Portsmouth (Field & Track)

Portsmouth City Schools, Portsmouth (Swim Team)

Oklahoma

Owasso 7th Grade Ctr, Owasso

Oregon

Aloha High School, Beaverton

Talent Middle School, Talent

Pennsylvania

Northeast Middle School, Reading

Riverside Beaver County School District, Ellwood City

Tennessee

Central High School, Bruceton

Utah

Canyon View, Ogden

Washington

Allen Elementary, Bow

Central Valley High School, Veradale

Ellen Ochoa Middle School, Pasco

Emerald Ridge High School, Puyallup (Girl's Track & Field)

Emerald Ridge High School, Puyallup (Boy's Track & Field)

Hudson's Bay High School, Vancouver

Renton High School, Renton

Wyoming

Powell High School, Powell

Media Contact

Robin Freese, California Casualty, 719-532-8440, rfreese@calcas.com

 

SOURCE California Casualty

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.