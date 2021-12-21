SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, a global research and development company dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel, recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Michigan. PXG Detroit is the latest in a string of new store openings during 2021, and the company has plans to continue its path of rapid growth throughout the new year.
"Everything we do at PXG, from developing the world's finest golf clubs to designing versatile apparel, is done with one goal - to help golfers of all skill levels get more enjoyment out of the game," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Now, with 12 retail and fitting studios the U.S., we are broadening our reach to ensure even more golfers have access to the exceptional experience PXG delivers. And in 2022, you can expect us to double our existing footprint."
PXG Detroit encompasses 7,843 square feet and includes three spacious fitting bays fully equipped with state-of-the-art TrackMan technology and guest seating. Additionally, a 390 square-foot putter fitting studio and a 185 square-foot practice green will help PXG Troops dial-in their game. The facility includes a customer lounge and expansive retail showroom merchandized with the latest PXG Apparel sport fashion designs and accessories.
"As a Michigan native I'm thrilled to open PXG Detroit, our milestone 12th store, in my home state," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "PXG Detroit closes out our aggressive expansion efforts for the year and enables us to deliver our fun, high-end, and high-energy experience year-round to a community I know and love."
Detroit is the 8th largest golf market in the country based on number of golfers, and there are more than 95 golf courses within a 20-mile radius of the new retail and fitting studio. Located in Troy, PXG Detroit is easily accessible from the Walter P Chrysler Freeway (I-75) and Woodward Ave., making it perfectly positioned to serve the surrounding suburbs.
Known for disrupting the golf industry, PXG remains committed to a customer-focused, direct-to-consumer sales model. This innovative approach enables PXG to keep prices competitive and quality exceptionally high. To learn more about PXG or schedule a golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
Media Contact
Amber Liptai, PXG, 480-781-2162, aliptai@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG