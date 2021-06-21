SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG continues to forge ahead with its commitment to brick-and-mortar retail, opening its eighth U.S. location. The latest, a 4,000+-square-foot facility at The Shops at Norterra in the company's home state of Arizona, marks the third PXG store to open in the past 12 months.
Since its inception, PXG has maintained a customer-focused, direct-to-consumer sales model, choosing not to partner with big box stores. As more and more companies lean heavily on third-party relationships for sales, PXG is moving forward with aggressive store expansion plans.
"At PXG, we don't do things like everyone else because we're not in the same business," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "We concern ourselves with one thing and one thing only – giving our customers what they want. The best way we know to do that is direct. You can be certain that PXG Norterra is one of what will be more than a dozen new locations we plan to open over the next twelve months."
PXG Norterra features two state-of-the-art golf simulators, a 140-square-foot putting green, luxury lounge space, and an expansive retail area showcasing PXG Apparel. These amenities, supported by PXG's expert Retail and Fitting Specialists, create a one-of-a-kind experience for all customers who walk through the door.
The highlight of that experience is PXG's comprehensive fitting process. The process evaluates multiple data points, including the golfer's size, strength, natural swing tendencies, skill level, performance goals, and more. Then, PXG Fitting Specialists identify the club configuration - from clubhead to shaft and grip - that will help each golfer put together consistently better rounds and ultimately have more fun on the golf course.
Customers will also enjoy access to the latest PXG Apparel offerings, including versatile sport fashion designs, ideal for any active endeavor.
"Golfers and non-golfers alike are drawn to our high-performance, sport fashion designs," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "With our latest seasonal and year-round collections on display, our growing retail footprint creates the opportunity for more people to experience our wide range of styles for men and women."
For more information or to schedule a golf club fitting, visit PXG.com.
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories
Media Contact
Amber Liptai, PXG, 602-327-7773, aliptai@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG