SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, an innovative golf company dedicated to developing high-performance equipment and apparel, has introduced two new Battle Ready Putters to its iconic lineup. The new Battle Ready Mustang and Bat Attack are 100 percent milled and fully optimized for maximum stability, easy alignment, and outstanding consistency.
"What happens on the green can make or break a round, so we've engineered our Battle Ready Putters to give you the best shot technology currently affords to sink more putts. And, like all PXG clubs, they feel incredible and are unbelievably sexy," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons.
The Battle Ready Mustang is a blade-style putter with tungsten-weighting in the heel and toe, creating an optimal center-of-gravity (CG) for enhanced stability and forgiveness. Angled heel-toe ballasts and geometry parallel to the sightline make for exceptional easy alignment at address.
The Bat Attack is a modified mallet putter with long, contrasting tungsten wings that make for easy, repeatable alignment. This putter offers the moment of inertia (MOI) and CG benefits of a mallet-style putter in a visually smaller package.
Like all Battle Ready Putters, both the Mustang and Bat Attack have been fully optimized for maximum performance - from the CG and MOI to stability, balance, and weighting. Each putter features a bi-material construction, integrating aerospace-grade aluminum with high-density tungsten, benefitting both swing and stability dynamics.
PXG's innovative Pyramid Face Pattern supports consistency in all significant factors that affect roll, including initial ball velocity, launch angle, spin rates, and skid distance. Two weights, found in the sole, further help fine-tune the putter to support desired launch conditions.
Four hosel configurations – Plumber's Neck, Heel Shafted, Double Bend, or Armlock – provide additional customization based on a player's unique stroke style. PXG's Precision Weighting Technology, in conjunction with the hosel chosen, dictates the overall club head mass.
All PXG Battle Ready Putters feature the brand's iconic Darkness insignia – a skull with the number 26 – a nod to Parsons' service in the 26th Marine Corps Regiment during the Vietnam War.
Built to spec, both the Battle Ready Mustang and Bat Attack retail at $525 but are being introduced at a special price of $285. For more information or book a putter fitting, visit PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Adam Schenk, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a full lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel.
