SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG's special-edition Aloha Wedge adds a custom-designed, Hawaiian print to the company's signature 0311® Forged Wedge. Created by one of PXG's in-house designers, the striking laser-etched pattern is inspired by the start of the PGA TOUR in Hawaii each year. With hidden golfers integrated in the floral pattern, the Aloha Wedge adds island vibes and versatile performance to every golfer's short game.
PXG 0311 Forged Wedges are triple forged from 8620 soft carbon steel to deliver an outstanding impact experience. The company's proprietary weighting system features both lightweight titanium and heavier tungsten weights to optimize mass properties such as center-of-gravity and moment-of-inertia. High-toe weighting helps increase spin and further enhance playability. CNC-milled grooves maximize ball control, while a versatile sole design performs exceptionally well in all types of grass and turf conditions.
The custom Aloha pattern is achieved using a precision laser. The sophisticated process supports a more complex laser etching and is applied to the visible layer of metal to create a multidimensional design. This technique does not impact the wedge's durability or performance.
A limited number of right-handed, 56-degree Aloha Wedges are now available online, in-person, and over the phone.
Additionally, PXG Apparel has introduced its 2022 Aloha Capsule Collection, consisting of 13 ready-to-wear styles and accessories. Presented in black and white, this Aloha Capsule Collection brings a modern twist and sophisticated style to the Hawaii-inspired floral print.
To learn more or shop PXG's Aloha Capsule Collection, visit PXG.com.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
