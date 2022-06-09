PXG Opens Its First Retail Store in Colorado
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, a global research and development company dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel, has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Colorado. PXG Denver is the company's latest store opening and another example of its rapid retail expansion efforts, which will see the company end 2022 with 24 locations in the U.S.
"It's no secret that PXG golf clubs are amazing! And with our wide portfolio of top-notch products, we've got something for everyone," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "As we continue to deal direct and build to spec, we're setting up shop in markets where there is an appetite and the opportunity to better serve the golf community. The Denver metro area certainly tops the list as a hot spot for golfers despite the cold winter months!"
Denver is among the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and one of the top 20 golf markets in the country based on number of golfers. Located just off the I-25 and near I-470, PXG Denver will serve both the Denver metro and Colorado Springs areas.
PXG Denver encompasses 7,200 square feet and includes three spacious fitting bays fully equipped with state-of-the-art TrackMan technology and guest seating. Additionally, a 360 square-foot putter fitting studio and a 185 square-foot practice green will help golfers of all skill levels dial-in their short game. The facility includes a customer lounge and expansive retail showroom merchandized with the latest PXG Apparel and accessories.
"Situated near two major shopping centers and a bustling business district, PXG Denver is an easily accessible destination for golfers and non-golfers alike," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "Whether clients come in for a fitting or to shop our latest sport fashion designs, they will be treated to an unparalleled shopping experience that is engaging, personal, and fun!"
PXG remains committed to a customer-focused, direct-to-consumer sales model. This innovative approach enables PXG to keep prices competitive and quality exceptionally high. To learn more about PXG, shop PXG Apparel, or schedule a golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.
Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
PXG's professional staff includes Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O'Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse. For more information, visit http://www.PXG.com.
