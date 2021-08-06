SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG has released its latest golf club technology – PXG 0311 ST® GEN4 Blades. Inspired by the company's tour professionals and informed by player research, these sleek, super tour blades are crafted for skilled golfers who crave greater workability, enhanced control, and an exceptional feel.
A thoughtful departure from a traditional tour blade, PXG 0311 ST GEN4 Blades feature a varied clubhead design supporting extreme workability in the scoring irons and more forgiveness in the long irons. These irons also present minimal offset and a razor thin top line.
"We spent a lot of time working with our tour players and other talented golfers to understand how we could pack more performance into our solid-bodied blades," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "We've integrated everything we learned into our new PXG 0311 ST GEN4 Blades. And, while these beauties might not be for the faint of heart at address, they certainly deliver total control for those who can swing them."
A tour player-inspired design, PXG 0311 ST GEN4 Blades introduce a varied blade length across the short, mid, and long irons. The 3- through 5-irons present a slightly larger profile and small cavity to boost the moment of inertia (MOI) and forgiveness. The 6- and 7-irons offer a thin topline and moderate blade size to provide exceptional face control and excellent workability. And the 8-iron through gap wedge feature a thinner topline and shorter blade length engineered to get the ball out of the rough with ease and accuracy.
To further fine-tune performance, PXG 0311 ST GEN4 Blades also incorporate PXG's Precision Weighting Technology. Leveraging a large weight located near the center of gravity (CG) on the back of the clubhead, golfers can experience various head weight configurations during a fitting.
With all critical geometries milled for consistent performance, these triple forged blades help advanced amateurs and professional golfers shape their shots and sharpen their game.
"New PXG 0311 ST GEN4 Blades have cleaner lines, more forgiveness, and have increased my distances," PXG tour professional and PGA TOUR winner James Hahn shared, "They gave me the confidence to shoot my l owest score ever – 60 – at the 2021 Barbasol Championship!"
PXG 0311 ST GEN4 Blades are available in Chrome or Xtreme Dark. A customer favorite, Xtreme Dark provides a matte-black aesthetic leveraging a Diamondlike Carbon (DLC) Coating, which significantly increases the surface hardness of the finish for improved wear resistance over time.
For more information or to schedule an iron fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
