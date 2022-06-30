PXG's Focus on Putter Fitting Underscored by the Introduction of Three All-New Clubhead Designs
SCOTTSDALE, Ari., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG has tripled down with the introduction of three new putter designs to its Battle Ready Putter lineup – the PXG Battle Ready Raptor, Battle Ready Hercules, and Battle Ready Dagger+ putters.
"These new Battle Ready Putters are a triple threat – fully optimized for killer stability, forgiveness, and consistency," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "With the new mallet, mid-mallet, and blade added to the lineup, we now have even more ways for golfers to close out on the course."
With so much of the game won or lost on the green, the decision by PXG to go deep with putter options makes sense. With these three new models added to the existing nine-club lineup, PXG certainly has something to meet the optic and stroke requirements for every golfer.
Named after the U.S. fighter aircraft, the Raptor putter's prominent sightline stripes make for easy alignment, while four adjustable sole weights support head weight and bias adjustability. This mallet-style putter also features a rear tungsten insert, allocating mass deep in the clubhead to optimize the center of gravity (CG) and deliver outstanding stroke stability.
The Hercules putter is a mid-mallet option named for the military transport aircraft. Lighter than the Raptor putter, it presents two tungsten inserts and two adjustable sole weights for enhanced stability and customization. Its long flange sightline with soft ballasts frame the golf ball for intuitive alignment.
To suit any stroke, the Raptor and Hercules putters support four hosel configurations – plumber's neck, double bend, heel shafted, and armlock.
A modern take on a time-honored design, the Dagger+ putter is a blade-style putter named after a small, sword-like military weapon. Initially introduced in PXG's earliest putter lineup, the Dagger+ putter has been remastered to deliver complete control in two fixed hosel options – heel and center shafted.
Engineered with no expense spared, all three models boast the company's most advanced technology and highest-grade materials. A 100-percent milled, bi-material body construction featuring high-density tungsten inserts supports greater face angle stability and a higher moment-of-inertia. Precision Weighting Technology is employed to affect the putter's balance, influencing launch conditions and altering clubhead weight.
All three models also feature PXG's patented Pyramid Face Pattern Technology. This game-changing design improves mishit performance across the face and helps ensure consistency in all significant factors that affect roll.
The complete Battle Ready Putter lineup includes:
- Mallet-style putters: Raptor, Hercules, Blackbird, Gunboat®, Bat Attack®, One & Done®, Blackjack®
- Blade-style putters: Dagger+, Brandon®, Spitfire®, Closer®, Mustang®
All PXG Battle Ready Putters feature PXG's iconic Darkness® Insignia – a skull with the number 26 – a nod to Bob Parsons' service with the 26th Marine Corps Regiment during the Vietnam War.
Built to spec, each Battle Ready Putter is available for purchase at $325. For more information or to book a putter fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.
Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
PXG's professional staff includes Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O'Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse. For more information, visit http://www.PXG.com.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803575591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf