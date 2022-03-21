SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, a global research and development company dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel, has opened its first brick-and-mortar location Northern Virginia. The first official store opening of 2022, PXG Fairfax™ continues to bolster the company's retail footprint and kicks-off its rapid store expansion plans for 2022.
"Business is booming in the DC metro area, bringing an abundance of opportunities for PXG to expand and better serve our PXG Troops," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "We are on a path to doubling our storefronts by the end of the year and PXG Fairfax is leading the charge."
Situated just outside of Washington D.C., PXG Fairfax ensures golfers from all surrounding suburbs have access to the exceptional experience PXG offers. The metro area ranks as the 7th largest golf market in the U.S. based on number of golfers, and with more than 79 courses within a 20-mile radius, Fairfax is an ideal location for PXG's latest store.
The 7,000-square-foot facility features three state-of-the-art club fitting bays, a dedicated putter fitting studio, a 185-square-foot practice putting green, luxury lounge space, and an expansive retail showroom equipped with PXG Apparel's latest sport fashion designs.
"Our stores are designed to make an impact," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "The PXG Fairfax store is welcoming and fun, offering our customers an immersive experience with our performative and fashion forward apparel and personalized club fittings. We are excited to share the PXG lifestyle with this community."
Located on Little River Turnpike, the all-new facility is easily accessible from Capital Beltway (I-495) and Interstate 66. The storefront is surrounded by multiple thriving, residential communities, two airports, and Tysons Galleria – one of Fairfax's top performing shopping centers.
To learn more about PXG or schedule a golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O'Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
