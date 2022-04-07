The eco-conscious collection incorporates an innovative design approach with highly technical detailing in four sporty, functional styles
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG is pleased to announce the launch of the second iteration of its bag group - the Nylon Collection. With an innovative design approach and highly technical detailing, this collection offers sporty and functional styles with bold graphics and a sport fashion forward edge, using the ultimate performance material: NYLON.
The Nylon Collection is made up of four unique styles, each of which offers lightweight, sophisticated silhouettes with trend driven design features. The Nylon Crossbody is a small, upright crossbody bag that includes an adjustable logo webbing strap along with a cactus leather top handle. The Nylon Shoulder offers a true shoulder bag, with a strong, cactus leather handle detail, and includes an adjustable logo webbing crossbody strap. The Nylon Bumbag, a classic bumbag for hands free work or play, includes an adjustable waist strap and X buckle closure. Finally, The Nylon Sling was built for wearability and can be slung over the shoulder or adjusted for a more lengthened crossbody. With a retail price point starting at $95 to $195, the nylon bag group offers incredible fashion and functionality at a very competitive price range.
"We wanted this collection to be a departure from the cactus leather handbags, which are iconic, elevated pieces, and create a group of styles that are trend-driven, sportier, lightweight, and generally more relaxed," said PXG Apparel President and Executive Creative Director Renee Parsons.
While the Cactus Leather bags focused on regenerative materials, this collection progresses the PXG eco-conscious accessory offerings, using a polyester nylon created from recycled plastic bottles. Paying homage to the previous collection, cactus leather is included throughout this group as a supportive trim at extreme touchpoints.
As with all PXG pieces, the Nylon bags highlight the classic PXG DNA. Bold logos that define the apparel collections are incorporated in the bag's performance webbed straps, marrying function, sport, and striking graphic appeal.
PXG:
Founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons in 2014, PXG produces some of the world's finest golf clubs and apparel. PXG Apparel was established in 2018, with Renee Parsons as the President and Executive Creative Director of Apparel, offering customers seasonal sport fashion designs for any endeavor. PXG has an unrelenting commitment to performance excellence founded on the premise of unlimited time and resources dedicated to research and development – an unusual approach with a groundbreaking endgame. PXG.com
#PXGApparel #PXG @PXG
Media Contact
Leigh Fidler, LDC Collective, 513 502 2356, PXG@LCDCollective.com
Leela Brennan, PXG.com, 480.387.5591, Press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG