SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With only one bogie in the last 100 holes played, PXG LPGA Tour Professional Lydia Ko delivered a knockout performance at the Lotte Championship to run away with the win. Ko finished at 28-under, the third-lowest final score in LPGA Tour history.
"Lydia is a champion in every sense of the word," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "She's got grit, heart, and class. And I believe the performance we witnessed this week is just a glimpse of what's to come."
Just two weeks after finishing second and setting the record for the lowest final round in LPGA major championship history at the ANA Inspiration, Ko, who plays a full bag of PXG golf clubs, continued her impressive performance. Carding a 67-63-65-65, Ko claimed a seven-shot win at the Lotte Championship.
Following her win, Lydia shared, "I can't even begin to thank PXG enough for their ongoing support. This Lotte Championship win is theirs as much as it is mine!"
What's in Lydia's Bag?
- PXG 0811 X Proto, 9°
- PXG 0341 X GEN2 3-wood
- PXG 0341 X GEN2 5-wood
- PXG 0317 X GEN2 Hybrid
- PXG 0311 P GEN3 Irons, 5-9pw
- PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy Wedges, 46°, 50°, 54°
- PXG 0311 Milled "Lydia" Wedge, 58°
- PXG Prototype Thunderbolt Putter
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel and accessories.
