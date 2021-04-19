SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With only one bogie in the last 100 holes played, PXG LPGA Tour Professional Lydia Ko delivered a knockout performance at the Lotte Championship to run away with the win. Ko finished at 28-under, the third-lowest final score in LPGA Tour history.

"Lydia is a champion in every sense of the word," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "She's got grit, heart, and class. And I believe the performance we witnessed this week is just a glimpse of what's to come."

Just two weeks after finishing second and setting the record for the lowest final round in LPGA major championship history at the ANA Inspiration, Ko, who plays a full bag of PXG golf clubs, continued her impressive performance. Carding a 67-63-65-65, Ko claimed a seven-shot win at the Lotte Championship.

Following her win, Lydia shared, "I can't even begin to thank PXG enough for their ongoing support. This Lotte Championship win is theirs as much as it is mine!"

What's in Lydia's Bag?

A global golf research and development powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel. To learn more about PXG, its golf clubs, sport fashion designs, and lineup of professionals, visit http://www.PXG.com.

About PXG

American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.

PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.

PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel and accessories.

Media Contact

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.