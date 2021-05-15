SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG Minneapolis Store Manager, Derek Holmes, secured a spot on the coveted Team of 20 after sinking a 30-foot putt on the 18th hole during the PGA Championship qualifier. Holmes will make his PGA TOUR debut at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina on May 20.
Holmes' journey to the tour has been anything but conventional - his practice routine not what many might imagine from a tour caliber golfer. Between fatherhood, family and work, Holmes says his training consisted of hitting balls in the PXG Minneapolis fitting bays after hours.
"With a two-year-old at home and a booming PXG store to manage, it's been a grind to find time to commit to the game. I feel fortunate to work with PXG. They've provided me space, support, and tools to dial-in my game," said Holmes. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to play among the best and I am grateful to not only have PXG in my bag, but also in my corner."
"We are incredibly proud of the feat Derek has accomplished. That he did so while being a leader at PXG impresses me even more. He's got grit and guts, and a tremendous amount of passion," PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons shared. "We wish him all the luck in the world in his first PGA TOUR start!"
In his debut, Holmes will play among the ranks of PXG Professional Staff members like Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak, and Zach Johnson.
"I am looking forward to being on the inside of the ropes, rather than spectating from the outside," said Holmes. "My plan is to soak it all in and enjoy the experience."
Also joining Holmes on the Team of 20 is Ben Polland, PXG National Staff Member based at Shooting Star Golf Club.
PXG is thrilled to be able to support them as they compete against the world's best.
WHAT'S IN HOLMES' BAG?
- PXG 0811 X Prototype Driver
- PXG 0341 X GEN2 Fairway Wood
- PXG 0317 GEN2 Hybrid, 19°
- PXG 0311 T GEN2 Irons, 4-9
- PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy Milled Wedges, 46°, 52°, 56° and 64°
- PXG Bat Attack Putter
To learn more about PXG and its lineup of professionals, visit http://www.PXG.com.
