SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Mar. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG Tour Professional Austin Ernst claimed her third LPGA Tour victory at the 2021 Drive on Championship. With a performance teeming with notable moments, Ernst finished out the weekend with a five-stroke lead (-15) to clinch a wire-to-wire win and move into third place in the Race to the CME Globe.
"Austin is an exceptional player, and I always enjoy watching her manage the course," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "She played lights out golf all week and certainly earned her spot at the top of the leaderboard. I couldn't be more proud to count her among our PXG Troops."
The win came just days before PXG is scheduled to launch its new GEN4 Golf Clubs for presale. GEN4 technology is so new that only the GEN4 Driver has been made available to the company's tour staff. And the Driver is so good it immediately earned a spot in Ernst's bag for the first time this week.
Following her win, Ernst shared, "I knew my numbers were super consistent and my GEN4 driver was long and accurate. Having confidence in my clubs and swing coming down the stretch helped me bring home the win."
What's in Austin Ernst's Bag?
- PXG 0811 XT GEN4 Driver
- PXG 0341 X GEN2 Fairways, 5-wood
- PXG 0317 X GEN2 Hybrids,
- PXG 0311 P GEN3 Iron, 5-iron
- PXG 0311 T GEN3 Iron, 6-iron
- PXG 2021 0211 ST Irons, 7-9
- PXG 0311 Forged Wedges, 50°
- PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy Wedges, 45°, 54°, 60°
Ernst's win times perfectly with the PXG's efforts to celebrate women's achievements in golf and business this International Women's Day. In addition to Ernst, the global high-performance golf equipment and apparel company supports more than a dozen exceptionally talented women on the LPGA Tour and provides equipment to many other top-ranking females. The company also has several influential females in leadership roles and a notable desire to see more women take up the sport.
"Although the world has made strides toward gender equality, there are still glass ceilings left to shatter," Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel shared. "PXG seeks to ignite inclusivity and interest in the sport. We want to support women in their efforts to take on the course or their day with confidence and joy."
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel.
