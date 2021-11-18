SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG tour professional, Jason Kokrak, took home the win at the PGA TOUR Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. During the final round, Kokrak rallied hard on the back nine to secure his third career win and PXG's 10th victory this year.
"It feels great to be back at the top of the leaderboard! Over the last 13 months, I have played some of the best golf of my career and, while it's hard work, I'm having a good time," said Kokrak. "I am grateful to have a strong support system and excellent partners, like PXG, behind me."
What's in Jason Kokrak's Bag?
Since the start of 2021, PXG's small roster of professionals has secured ten wins across the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, and Korn Ferry Tour. Kokrak's recent victory comes hot on the heels of Lydia Ko's second win of the year at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, where she finished 23-under for a five-shot lead over the field.
"I am just trying to play the best golf that I can - have my fair share of birdies and have fun! My clubs are working well, and I feel like I have had great momentum this year," Lydia Ko stated.
What's in Lydia Ko's Bag?
- PXG 0811 X Proto, 9°
- PXG 0341 X GEN2 3-wood
- PXG 0341 X GEN2 5-wood
- PXG 0317 X GEN2 Hybrid
- PXG 0311 P GEN3 Irons, 5-9pw
- PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy Wedges, 46°, 50°, 54°
- PXG 0311 Milled "Lydia" Wedge, 58°
- PXG Battle Ready Prototype Putter
In addition to Jason Kokrak (two wins) and Lydia Ko (two wins), the following PXG golfers have also landed on top in 2021:
- Austin Ernst, Drive on Championship
- Joel Dahmen, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
- Paul Barjon, Huntsville Championship
- Ryann O'Toole, Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open
- Celine Boutier, LET: Sanya Ladies Open in Hainan and ShopRite LPGA Classic
"I couldn't be more proud of what our PXG Troops have accomplished this year," PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons shared. "In my mind, their success and PXG's staggering growth is proof that our approach is changing the game even though people thought we were crazy. Today, we are shaking up the industry, delivering a better set of golf clubs, and reminding people that golf should be fun."
A global golf research and development powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel. To learn more about PXG, its golf clubs, sport fashion designs, and lineup of professionals, visit http://www.PXG.com.
