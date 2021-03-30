SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG Professional Joel Dahmen secured his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Finishing 12 under par, Dahmen managed his iron and wedge game with focused precision, battling the field and windy course conditions to clinch the win.
"Joel is a fighter on and off the course – it is one of the things we like most about him," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "His willingness to keep grinding, always moving forward, makes him a champion in our books. We couldn't be happier to help him celebrate his first PGA TOUR win."
Dahmen signed with PXG in January 2020, alongside fellow PGA TOUR golfer Jason Kokrak and LPGA Tour players Haley Moore and Mina Harigae.
WHAT'S IN JOEL'S BAG?
"What a week," Dahmen recounted. "PXG irons and wedges gave me the confidence to hit the shots I needed to hit down the stretch. I love the fact that they are so consistent."
PXG is well known for its groundbreaking iron technology. Featuring an injected core and the thinnest club face in golf, PXG Irons offer game-changing distance, feel, and forgiveness. PXG Sugar Daddy Milled Wedges seamlessly compliment the iron lineup. Made from triple forged 8620 soft carbon steel and 100% CNC milled to ensure every line, curve, and angle are produced to exacting specifications, PXG Wedges support consistent performance and advanced shot-making.
A global golf research and development powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel. To learn more about PXG, its golf clubs, sport fashion designs, or lineup of professionals, visit http://www.PXG.com.
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel and accessories.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf