SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG Professional Paul Barjon celebrated a breakthrough victory at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship, finishing 15-under. With a final, 20-foot putt for eagle on the third playoff hole, Barjon secured his first Tour title.
"Carding an eagle on the third playoff hole was an unforgettable moment," said Barjon. "It topped off what was already a solid week of golf. I was rolling it really well with my new PXG Blackjack Putter and felt confident across the bag as well. I am so grateful to everyone - my team, family and tremendous sponsors like PXG - who has supported my journey and helped me nab my first tour victory."
"Playing golf for a living takes patience and perseverance," PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons shared. "Paul's determination is admirable, and I am thrilled that PXG is able to help him celebrate this well-earned accomplishment."
With this win, Barjon ranks sixth on the regular season points list and is firmly on his way to securing his PGA Tour Card.
WHAT'S IN PAUL'S BAG?
- PXG 0311 T GEN3 Irons, 4-PW
- PXG 0311 Driving Iron
- PXG 0317 GEN4 Hybrid, 19°
- PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter
A global golf research and development powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to creating the world's finest equipment and apparel. To learn more about PXG and its lineup of professionals, visit http://www.PXG.com.
ABOUT PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
