SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG Professional Ryann O'Toole secured her first career LPGA Tour title at the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. With a bogey free final round 64, Ryann clinched the win by an impressive three strokes.
"What a win!" said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Ryann works harder than anyone I know. She is always grinding, pushing, and persevering. To see her breakthrough and finish at the top of the leaderboard … well, I couldn't be more proud."
"I've stayed patient, focused, and trusted the process, which has allowed my game to really come together this year," Ryann O'Toole shared following her win. "With the incredible support of my family, caddy, and sponsors like PXG, I'm in a really good place. And, I am going to keep my head down, grind, and hope the wins keep coming."
- PXG 0811 X GEN4 Driver, 9°
- PXG 0341 X GEN4 Fairway, 3 & 5
- PXG 0317 X GEN4 Hybrid, 22°
- PXG 0211 ST Irons, 4-9pw
- PXG 0311 Forged Wedges, 50°
- PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy Wedges, 54° & 58°
- PXG Battle Ready Closer
It was a PXG laden leaderboard when all was said and done at the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. Hot off the heels of her bronze medal finish in Tokyo, Lydia Ko tied the course record of 63 during her final round to secure 2nd place. This was her eighth top ten finish this season, which includes a win at the LOTTE Championship.
- PXG 0811 X Proto, 9°
- PXG 0341 X GEN2 3-wood, 15°
- PXG 0341 X GEN2 5-wood, 18°
- PXG 0317 X GEN4 Hybrid, 22°
- PXG 0311 P GEN3 Irons 5-9pw
- PXG 0311 Milled Sugar Daddy Wedges 46°, 50°, 54°
- PXG 0311 Milled "Lydia" Wedge 58°
- PXG Prototype Putter
PXG professional Celine Boutier also finished in the top ten, ending the tournament tied for 7th place.
"I'm constantly impressed with our LPGA Tour pros, their commitment to the game, and outstanding performance on the golf course," Parsons added. "Keep 'em coming ladies!"
