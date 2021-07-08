SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, the global golf research and development powerhouse, has introduced an optional matte-black finish to its flagship PXG 0311 GEN4 Irons lineup. The new Xtreme Dark finish features a black diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating that is engineered for performance.
"We're taking our game-changing GEN4 Irons through a stunning transformation with PXG's Xtreme Dark finish," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Not only is it extremely durable, but also drop-dead sexy and will have your fellow golfers drooling with envy."
Accomplished through a cutting-edge, three-layer ionization process, DLC is a hard, graphite-like, carbon-based coating that is applied to the outside of the clubhead. The coating has been used in a variety of high-wear resistance technologies, including fuel injection systems, and is known for its incredible durability. On PXG irons, this application produces a sleek look that significantly extends the lifetime of the Xtreme Dark finish.
Originally introduced in the GEN1 series, and also available in the company's GEN2 Irons, the wildly popular finish has been reintroduced based on customer input. The Xtreme Dark finish is now available for all models – Xtreme Performance (XP), Players (P), and Tour (T) - in the PXG 0311 GEN4 Irons lineup.
PXG's GEN4 Irons are powered by the company's proprietary XCOR Technology. The result of a multi-year research and development project, XCOR Technology features an incredibly soft and highly compressible material that delivers added face movement and provides an enormous sweet spot. Each iron is five-times forged and designed with an ultra-thin face to boost forgiveness, deliver explosive distance, and provide golfers with incredible sound and feel.
