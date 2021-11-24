SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, the global golf research and development powerhouse, has debuted a new hosel option with its PXG Center Shafted Battle Ready Blackjack® Putter. Traditionally, PXG putters have been available in four hosel configurations – heel shafted, plumber's neck, double bend, and arm lock. In response to consumer demand, the new Center Shafted Blackjack Putter adds another fitting option to the game-changing lineup.
"We are in the business of giving people what they want so they can play better and have more fun on the course," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Because our customers asked for a center shafted option, we made it happen. And now, getting centered never felt so right."
The Battle Ready Blackjack Putter is one of PXG's most popular mallet-style putters. The 100% milled putter features a bi-material construction, integrating aerospace-grade aluminum with high-density tungsten to support a deep center-of-gravity (CG). By locating the CG farther away from the face, it is more difficult for a player to twist the face angle off its natural path during the stroke. This improves the player's ability to deliver the face square at impact.
The new face-balanced design of the Center Shafted Blackjack Putter further helps distribute weight evenly between the heel and toe. This weight distribution supports a straight-back, straight-through putting stroke. PXG's Precision Weighting Technology in the sole, offered in 5 grams (g), 10g (standard), 15g, and 20g options, is easily adjustable for added stability and forgiveness.
All PXG Battle Ready Putters feature the company's proprietary Pyramid Face Pattern and bold alignment features. Each club also presents PXG's iconic Darkness® Insignia – a skull with the number 26 – a nod to Parsons' service with the 26th Marine Corps Regiment during the Vietnam War.
PXG putters are available for order in-person, over-the-phone, and online. To learn more call 844.PLAY.PXG or visit http://www.PXG.com.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
