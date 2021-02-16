SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, the global golf research and development powerhouse, today revealed its amazing new GEN4 Golf Clubs. Leveraging the company's latest, groundbreaking innovations and most advanced technologies to date, the lineup of all-new Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, and Irons is designed to deliver explosive performance and pure sex appeal.
"We've held nothing back, spared no expense, and poured every ounce of innovation, and every lesson learned into these babies. The result – clubs that are absolutely amazing and expensive, but worth every cent. Everything you would expect from PXG and more," stated PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons.
PXG has long said that it will not deploy product until it's ready - balking industry convention in favor of taking its time and leaving nothing on the table. Products are simply ready when they're ready.
Informed by years of unbridled research and development, PXG's new flagship GEN4 Golf Clubs are the apex of the company's club lineup. Everything the company understands about performance is featured in these golf clubs. Presenting significant advancements in materials innovations, combined with precision engineering and personalized performance, GEN4 Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, and Irons firmly align with PXG's mission to deliver the world's finest equipment.
And with today's reveal, PXG has confirmed that GEN4 is indeed ready and will deploy for pre-sale on March 9, 2021.
Today's announcement comes one month after the company released its all-new PXG 2021 0211 Golf Clubs - a compelling option that delivers obscenely good performance at a killer price.
Distributed through PXG's customer-focused, direct-to-consumer model, the two new releases, as well as PXG's celebrated existing technologies, enable the company to support golfers across the equipment market.
Current sell pricing for PXG's leading equipment is:
Model Drivers Fairways Hybrids Irons
GEN4 Golf Clubs $549 $429 $379 $349
GEN3 Irons/Proto Golf Clubs $375 $299 $249 $199
2021 2011 Golf Clubs $249 $199 $189 $109
Special pricing is available to all current and past Military, Veterans and First Responders through the PXG for Heroes program.
"We want everyone to experience PXG's killer patented technology, so we've expanded our offerings to support a wider audience of golfers," Bob Parsons added. "Whether you prefer the latest technology and most advanced fitting options or simply want a sexy set of sticks that deliver incredible performance, we've got you covered, and we're proud to count you among our PXG Troops."
For more information or to schedule a fitting in person or over the phone, please visit http://www.PXG.com.
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Adam Schenk, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a full lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf