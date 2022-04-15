Just Launched PXG 0311 GEN5 Golf Clubs & Head Turning Contemporary Apparel Take Center Stage at the PXG Detroit store, in Troy, Michigan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last night, PXG celebrated the grand opening of PXG Detroit with an out-and-out Motown inspired affair. Invited notables, athletes, and clients alike, joined PXG Founder and CEO, Bob Parsons and President and Executive Creative Director of Apparel, Renee Parsons, for the epic celebration of the new retail store.
PXG Detroit, one of 13 dedicated brick-and-mortar stores within the U.S., is the first PXG retail store in Michigan, Renee Parsons' hometown state. Located at 2830 W. Maple Road, Troy, MI, 48084, the stunning facility supports an exclusive shopping experience for golfers and non-golfers alike.
During the event, guests enjoyed passed hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, and the global reveal of PXG 0311 GEN5 Golf Clubs as renowned music group, Big Swing and the Ballroom Blasters cemented the PXG notion that, "Nobody throws a party like we do. Period." DJ Lucy Wruble lit up the black carpet as guests arrived and fashion icon Ken Downing produced a live runway show with 14 models walking the green in PXG Apparel's SS22 Collection.
Mr. & Mrs. Parsons gave opening remarks and cut the ribbon for the retail store with the Mayor of Troy, Mr. Ethan Baker. Other notable guests included Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, Brooks Nader, Jim Harbaugh, Amani Oruwariye, JB Berntsein, Ken Downing, Blair Wheeler, Colin Dietrich, and Amanda Sinishtaj.
PXG Detroit's 7,843 square-foot facility features an expansive retail showroom with PXG's latest apparel, accessories, and bags, roomy golf club fitting bays powered by TrackMan technology, and a dedicated putter fitting studio and practice putting green. A relaxing customer lounge tops off the in-store experience, offering customers the opportunity to relax after a fitting or watch the latest golf tournaments.
ABOUT PXG:
Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.
Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
PXG's professional staff includes Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O'Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf