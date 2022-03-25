High-Performance Golf Clubs & Head Turning Sport Fashion Take Center Stage at New Oakbrook Terrace PXG Store
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last night, PXG celebrated the grand opening of its second retail store in Chicago, PXG Chicago West, located at 17W705 E Roosevelt Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. PXG invited notables, athletes, and clients alike, to join their Founder and CEO, Bob Parsons, and their President and Executive Creative Director of Apparel, Renee Parsons, for a night of 1920s Chicago-inspired entertainment in honor of the new retail space.
Guests enjoyed passed hors d'oeuvres and cocktails in a turf enveloped speakeasy, played blackjack at a popup Casino, swung PXG clubs in state-of-the-art fitting bays, and viewed the new PXG Spring Summer 2022 Apparel Collection, while Tina Jenkins Crawley performed with her musical ensemble.
Notable guests included Matt Eberflus, Pat O'Donnell, Michael Wilbon, Jeremy Chinn, Ceta Walters, Erika Lima McElhaney, Jennifer Connarn, Kate Lazarski, Rosie Clayton, and Waiyi Chan.
The PXG Chicago West's 8,445 square-foot facility features an expansive retail showroom with PXG's latest apparel, accessories, and bags, roomy golf club fitting bays powered by TrackMan technology, and a dedicated putter fitting studio and practice putting green. A relaxing customer lounge tops off the in-store experience, offering customers the opportunity to relax after a fitting or watch the latest golf tournaments.
About PXG:
Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.
Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
PXG's professional staff includes Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Paul Barjon, Michael Gligic, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Henrik Norlander, Seth Reeves, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Vivian Hou, Yu-Sang Hou, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Ryann O'Toole, Jennifer Song, and Mariah Stackhouse.
