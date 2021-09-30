SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since everything is bigger in Texas, PXG threw one hell of a party on September 23, 2021, to mark the grand opening of its new PXG Dallas retail and fitting studio. Hosted by Founder & CEO, Bob Parsons and President & Executive Creative Director of Apparel, Renee Parsons, PXG rolled out the black carpet to welcome legends in sport, fashion, and business.
ABOUT PXG DALLAS
PXG Dallas officially opened its doors on August 23, 2021. The opening of the nearly 7,000 square-foot facility was met with enthusiasm, driving record-breaking sales out of the gate!
PXG Dallas presents three state-of-the-art club fitting bays powered by Trackman technology, a large putting green, and a spacious player's lounge. The store also boasts an expansive retail showroom that currently features PXG's Fall/Winter Apparel Collection, as well as the brand's latest accessories and hats.
READY TO PARTY
On the heels of its successful first month, PXG Dallas hosted a celebration to match. The exclusive event marked PXG's first store in Texas and its ninth brick-and-mortar location in the U.S. From curated swing sessions with PGA TOUR Professional Wyndham Clark to a fashion show produced by fashion icon Ken Downing, the VIP evening was one for the books.
GRAFFITI WALL
Every guest made a grand entrance walking PXG's black carpet, backed by a 24-foot long PXG-themed graffiti wall. Created by Texas native Vizie, the custom backdrop was inspired by the bold PXG brand and informed by Pantone colors found in the Fall/Winter Apparel Collection.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
While PXG serves customers around the globe, PXG is an American company. For that reason, every celebration hosted by the brand commences with an amped-up rendition of the National Anthem performed by Calvin Bishop.
WELCOME REMARKS
Short, sweet, and entertaining, Bob and Renee Parsons' welcome remarks did not disappoint.
Renee kicked things off with a message of gratitude, saying, "thank you so much for coming out to our beautiful new Dallas store. We are so excited to be in Texas!"
Bob spoke to PXG's staggering growth. "We sold our first golf clubs in 2015, and things have been good for us ever since. During COVID-19 we didn't cancel our orders, we doubled and tripled down, and here we are. This is our ninth store, and we're headed to 50 in short order."
EXCLUSIVE GUESTS
Exclusive guests including Plano Mayor John B. Muns, PGA TOUR player Wyndham Clark, golf legend Gary Player, GRAMMY award-winning artist Darius Rucker, television sports analyst and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday Terry Bradshaw, football hall of famer Emmitt Smith, Dallas based influencer Lani Baker, and others attended the PXG Dallas Grand Opening Event. Guests could be found having a great time in the sims, on the putting green, and in the outdoor turf lounge.
DJ LUCY WRUBEL
Local legend and DJ to the stars Lucy Wrubel set the tone for the party. She lit up the outside courtyard with music from all genres, including taking a special request to play "God Bless Texas" … twice.
FASHION SHOW
Between the golf shots and good times, impeccably dressed models graced the crowd. Dressed by Renee Parsons and fashion mogul Ken Downing, and wearing PXG's sport fashion looks, models also brought the PXG Fall/Winter Apparel Collection to life during a high-energy runway show at the height of the evening.
GROWING EXCITEMENT
Across the night, the buzz was electric.
With 600 employees, more than 500 global patents, and a store opening on almost a monthly cadence moving forward, energy around the brand has shifted into overdrive.
Next stop … Philly!
ABOUT PXG
Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be noticeably better. Every innovation should improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit http://www.PXG.com.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf