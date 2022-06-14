PXG Celebrates Its Employees During Women's Golf Month
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 30, 2022, the women of PXG will take leave of their work to head to the golf course. For a second year, led by President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons, more than 150 women are expected to answer the call to play.
"PXG Women's Day to Play is a punctuation mark in an ongoing effort by the company to encourage more women to get into golf," Renee Parsons shared. "This opportunity brings the women of PXG centerstage and celebrates their daily efforts to help grow the business and the game."
The invitation for a paid day off extends to every woman at every level of the company, from club builder to executive. It also encourages participation by players of every skill set, from first-timer to scratch golfer.
Player Support Specialist III Sophie O'Dell shared, "I feel incredibly fortunate to work for a company that supports women in the golf industry and our unparalleled love for the game."
During PXG Women's Day to Play, participants will enjoy golf, lessons, and lunch.
"As a woman, a golfer, and part of team PXG, I am grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate women's golf month once again with other ladies who inspire me to help grow the game for women and girls," PXG Regional Sales Manager Jasi Acharya said. "This is just one of many examples where Mr. and Mrs. Parsons continue to pave a different path in golf, and I cannot thank them enough for the support."
"It feels like we're at a turning point in golf," said PXG Sr. Director of Content Kate Sheppard. "As a life-long golfer, I'm always excited to help introduce people to the game and I love seeing this sport grow!"
A global research and development company, PXG does not create golf clubs for men, women, juniors, or seniors. The company instead focuses on making golf clubs for golfers – clubs built to meet the unique needs of every player at every level.
"Give us your swing, and we will give you our smoking hot technology, in many cases at a surprisingly affordable price, so you can find success and a good time on the golf course," Renee Parsons concluded.
