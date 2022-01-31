SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG PGA TOUR Professional Luke List shot a final-round 6-under (66) to find himself in contention for the win at the Farmers Insurance Open. After landing his third shot within inches of the cup during the first playoff hole, a gentle tap-in birdie put him in the winner's circle for his career-first PGA TOUR victory.
"It is extremely satisfying to see all of my hard work be rewarded with this fantastic win at Farmers," List shared. 'I am so grateful to be surrounded by so many fantastic partners, especially PXG. The PXG team has really taken the time to make sure I have the tools and support I need to perform at the highest level in professional golf."
The win moves List to number four in the 2022 FedExCup Season Standing. He sits just ahead of PXG Troops Cameron Tringale (7), who finished T3 at Torrey Pines, and Hudson Swafford (9), who won the American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course last week.
"It was another great final day finish for our PXG Troops," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Luke's fortitude and focus were fun to watch as he came down the last fairway to clinch the victory. We are thrilled to count him among our PXG Troops and look forward to seeing what other exciting results 2022 brings."
What's In List's Bag:
- PXG 0311 ST GEN3 Blades, 4-PW
- PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy Milled Wedge, 50° and 54°
