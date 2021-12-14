SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, a global research and development company dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel, recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location on the East Coast. Continuing to expand PXG's footprint, PXG Philadelphia marks the company's eleventh retail and fitting studio in the United States.
"At PXG, our passion is taking a player's game to the next level by arming them with the absolute best equipment and apparel," said Founder and CEO of PXG Bob Parsons. "By setting down roots in Philly, with more stores on the horizon, we have an even better opportunity to serve our PXG Troops face-to-face and deliver the experience we are known for."
The 12th largest golf market in the U.S. based on the number of golfers, the City of Brotherly Love is an exceptional setting for PXG's new retail and fitting studio.
PXG Philadelphia is the company's largest satellite location to date. This pristine 7,797 square-foot studio boasts three state-of-the-art club fitting bays, a dedicated putter fitting studio, a 185 square-foot practice putting green, a luxury lounge area, and an expansive retail showroom equipped with PXG's latest sport fashion apparel and accessories.
"PXG has enjoyed a fantastic year and we're thrilled to open our first store on the east coast, PXG Philadelphia," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "Designed to make an impact, the store is welcoming and fun from the moment you step through the door, offering our customers the opportunity to experience all that PXG has to offer in an engaging, dynamic atmosphere."
The all-new standalone retail and fitting studio is conveniently located on S. Henderson Road, offering easy access off the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and I-76. The store is also situated less than three miles from King of Prussia Mall – the third-largest shopping mall in the United States.
"With a rich golf history and some of the top golf courses in the world, Philadelphia is a perfect location for PXG's new store," said PXG customer and Philadelphia native Anthony DiAngelus. "PXG delivers a golf experience like no other and I am excited for the opportunity to take advantage of them being in my backyard. PXG Philly shows perfectly what all the hype is all about."
Breaking the mold since its inception, PXG remains committed to a customer-focused, direct-to-consumer sales model. This innovative approach enables PXG to keep prices competitive and quality exceptionally high.
To learn more about PXG or schedule a golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
