SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the direction of its Founder and CEO Bob Parsons, a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran, PXG has launched special edition Stars & Stripes Forged Wedges. The exclusive PXG design pays homage to the company's proud American roots with a striking, laser-etched pattern that represents a modern, edgy, and unique celebration of the American spirit.
"Our Stars & Stripes Wedges are packed with performance-driven technology and unwavering patriotism," said Parsons. "A sleek new look for the PXG 0311 Forged Wedges, these clubs are versatile powerhouses that give players better control of their short game."
The laser-etched finish on the Stars & Stripes Wedge is achieved using precision technology. Equipped with adjustable power and focus, this sophisticated process allows for more complex laser etching and is applied to the visible layer of metal, creating the multi-dimensional pattern. This technique ensures long lasting club durability.
PXG 0311 Forged Wedges are triple forged from 8620 soft carbon steel to deliver an outstanding feel with incredible forgiveness. The company's proprietary weighting system features both lightweight titanium and heavier tungsten weights to optimize mass properties such as CG location and MOI. CNC-milled grooves maximize spin and ball control while a versatile sole design performs exceptionally in all types of grass and turf conditions.
Built to spec, the Stars & Stripes Wedges are available in all lofts.
A global research powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to continuous innovation and developing the absolute best golf equipment and apparel for every golfer. To find a PXG fitting location near you or purchase a Stars & Stripes Forged Wedge online, visit PXG.com.
About PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
