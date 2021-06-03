SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, the global golf research and development powerhouse, has debuted its latest high-performance putters – the PXG Battle Ready Blackbird TM and Battle Ready Gunboat®. Part of the company's iconic Battle ReadyTM Putter lineup, the all-new Blackbird and Gunboat, are 100 percent milled and fully optimized for maximum stability and consistency.
"The Science of Sexy is on full display with our new Battle Ready Blackbird and Gunboat Putters. Top to bottom, our new mallets are packed with state-of-the-art technologies that will make you walk a little taller off the green – hopefully with a little more cash in your pocket too," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "From MOI and CG to balance and stability, these bad boys are here to help you seal the deal."
Named for the long-range, strategic reconnaissance aircraft, the Battle Ready Blackbird Putter is a brand new addition to PXG's celebrated Battle Ready series. A high moment-of-inertia (MOI) mallet-style putter, the Blackbird features a bi-material construction that integrates an aerospace-grade aluminum body with high-density tungsten. This putter features the deepest center-of-gravity (CG) location, approximately 0.200" further back than in the similar-sized Blackjack, One & Done, and Gunboat Putters, for unmatched stability on every stroke. Bold alignment features, including arrow-like and symmetrical geometries, work to promote killer accuracy and precision at any distance.
A PXG classic and the most forgiving putter in the Battle Ready Putter lineup, the Battle Ready Gunboat has been re-engineered and fully optimized to boost MOI and build confidence on the green. This mallet-style putter presents an updated bi-material body construction and refined face pattern to create an ideal CG position for outstanding stability. A bold, extra-wide sightline helps golfers lock in on the cup and drain more putts.
Both models feature PXG's innovative patented Pyramid Face Pattern. This game-changing design has been optimized to help improve mishit performance and ensure consistency in significant factors that affect ball speed, launch, spin, and roll for exceptional distance control.
With four different hosel configurations to select from – Plumber's Neck, Double Bend, Heel Shafted, and Armlock – each of the new Battle Ready Putters takes personalized performance to the extreme. Precision Weighting Technology supports further fine-tuning, and in conjunction with the chosen hosel configuration, influences the overall clubhead mass.
With the release of the Blackbird and Gunboat Putters, the Battle Ready Putter lineup is now available with options to help any golfer finish strong. The full lineup includes:
- Battle Ready mallet-style putters: BlackbirdTM, Gunboat®, Bat Attack®, One & Done®, Blackjack®
- Battle Ready blade-style putters: Brandon®, Spitfire®, Closer®, Mustang®
All PXG Battle Ready Putters feature PXG's iconic Darkness® Insignia – a skull with the number 26 – a nod to Parsons' service with the 26th Marine Corps Regiment during the Vietnam War.
Built to spec, the entire Battle Ready Putter lineup is now available and is being offered to everyone at our special Heroes Price of $275 a club for the month of June. For more information or to book a putter fitting, visit PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf