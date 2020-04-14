QUEENS, N.Y., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Queensboro FC announces today the hiring of Luis Gutierrez as Technical Director.
"We are excited to have Luis join Queensboro FC as we begin building our first ever roster," said David Villa, Queensboro FC founding partner. "He has a deep understanding of the game and has a history of finding top local and global talent."
Luis Gutierrez previously served as an Assistant Coach and Strength and Conditioning Coach for the New York Cosmos. Gutierrez joined the New York Cosmos in 2015 and was part of the coaching staff that won the 2015 and 2016 NASL championships. In addition to first team duties, he also worked with the 2015 New York Cosmos B team that won the National Premier Soccer League Championship. Over the last two years he had been assisting the Head Coach and Sporting Director building the roster, scouting the domestic and local players, and managing relationships with agents and players. Gutierrez has professional playing experience in Spain at the 2nd B division level. He maintains UEFA's A and B coaching licenses. Gutierrez received his Bachelor's Degree in Sport Science and Master's Degree in Sports Business while living in Madrid.
"I am very excited for this great opportunity and challenge," said Gutierrez. "I am honored to be named Technical Director of Queensboro FC. I look forward to working together with David and the entire staff to build the best team possible that will make our Queens community proud."
Gutierrez will work closely with coaching and technical staff to identify talented players domestically and globally in an aim to build a championship caliber team that will enter the USL Championship in the 2021 season.
About QBFC
Queensboro FC is the first professional men's soccer team in Queens, New York. The club will begin play in 2021 in the USL Championship, the top tier of the United Soccer League. Queensboro FC's ownership group is led by international soccer star David Villa and New York entrepreneur Jonathan Krane. For more information about Queensboro FC visit: www.queensborofc.com