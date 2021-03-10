NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Quintana Roo Tourism Board announced today a new partnership with sports reporter Amanda Balionis, LPGA winner Mel Reid, and trick shot sensation Tania Tare, which will celebrate the region's unique golf and wellness experiences. During the "Girls Golf Getaway in the Mexican Caribbean" social media program, taking place Thursday, March 11 – Monday, March 15, the three golf ambassadors will head to the Riviera Maya in the Mexican Caribbean to share an inside look at what the area has to offer – both on and off the course.
Consumers can virtually experience some of the best wellness-focused outdoor activities the destination has to offer by following along on Instagram (@balionis; @melreidgolf; @taniatare63; @mexican.caribbean; @rivieramayamx) throughout the weekend, while also taking part in Instagram Live sessions on topics ranging from mindful yoga and meditation to golf tips and tricks, and more. The "Girls Golf Getaway" will include active adventures such as:
- Floating along the pristine Muyil Canals, which were carved by the ancient Mayans and are part of the Sian Ka´an Biosphere Reserve (a UNESCO World Heritage Site)
- Visiting Parque Tankah to explore mystical cenotes, which the ancient Mayans believed were the gateway to the underworld
- Participating in an interactive cooking class at Rosewood Mayakoba with Executive Chef Juan Pablo Loza
- Embarking on a sunset catamaran cruise with Cancun Adventures
- Indulging in some of the unique spa offerings at Moon Palace
- Golfing on some of the region's most esteemed courses – including the PGA Riviera Maya by Bahia Principe Golf, Iberostar Playa Paraíso Golf Club and El Camaleón Golf Course, and more.
"Now more than ever, people are seeking destinations where they can get away from their daily routine and rest and recharge in a safe, peaceful and enjoyable environment. The Mexican Caribbean offers a wide variety of outdoor experiences and that is one of the main reasons this destination is so appealing to travelers from the United States," said Dario Flota, CEO of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board. "We are looking forward to welcoming these well-known women of the golf world to our idyllic destination in Mexico and can't wait for them to share their favorite experiences with their fans and followers."
Here's how to take part in the "Girls Golf Getaway in the Mexican Caribbean" via Instagram:
Friday, March 12
7:30 pm EST – Join the Mexican Caribbean for a healthy cooking class led by Executive Chef Juan Pablo Loza at Rosewood Mayakoba, an ultra-luxury, eco-conscious retreat in the Riviera Maya, with Mel Reid, Tania Tare, and Amanda Balionis serving as sous chefs
Saturday, March 13
9:30 am EST – Get the most out of your time on the course with golf tips from LPGA winner Mel Reid at the PGA Riviera Maya, the only Professional Golfers' Association of America-affiliated course in Latin America
Sunday, March 14
Noon EST – Learn new trick shots with Tania Tare at El Camaleón Golf Course, host of one of the most celebrated events on the PGA Tour – the Mayakoba Golf Classic
Monday, March 15
9:00 am EST – Tune into a sunrise yoga session with Amanda Balionis at Moon Palace Cancun, an all-inclusive beachfront resort ideal for families
The program adheres to the Mexican Caribbean's current health and safety protocols designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Mexican Caribbean and all of its destinations were among the first destinations in the Americas to obtain the World Travel and Tourism Council's (WTTC) Safe Travels seal for their global health and hygiene protocols. Additionally, the Quintana Roo Secretary of Tourism and state health officials, with the support of specialists in the sector, launched the Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification, which aims to maintain the highest sanitary measures for the prevention and containment of COVID-19 and generate confidence among guests, partners and the community. This certification is available to hotels, travel agencies, restaurants, water and amusement parks, spas, transportation companies, tour operators, among other tourism and hospitality companies.
