NORTH ADAMS, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RacingJunk.com, the world's #1 race and performance marketplace, and Turn5, the award winning aftermarket e-commerce retailer, are pleased to announce a new contest sure to thrill all performance enthusiasts. The two companies are combining their reach and resources to offer one winner a $500 gift card that can be used at any of Turn5's enthusiast .com sites: American Trucks, American Muscle and Extreme Terrain.
"Turn5's diverse line of products -- from the F-150 upgrades available through American Trucks, the Jeep mods from Extreme Terrain, and the power and performance muscle car boosters from American Muscle -- are a perfect match for the multifaceted RacingJunk audience," explains Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group. "RacingJunk users and fans have trucks and off-road vehicles for work and play – not to mention for hauling their track vehicles. And muscle car fans are right at home with us, too"
Turn5 not only produces excellent aftermarket parts, the company showcases their use in a series of videos and breakdowns that make the mods accessible to new and returning enthusiasts.
RacingJunk has always championed performance on and off the track, and has been working with Turn5 for several years to help get the word out about their products to performance enthusiasts, while also introducing and sharing the reach and scope of the RacingJunk marketplace with the Turn5 fan.
The giveaway is part of an effort to say thank you to RacingJunk and Turn5 users and fans, and will feature a write-up on the three e-commerce platforms as well as info on some of the products available.
"We are so happy to partner with RacingJunk to share this giveaway with their audience. We hope the winner makes good use of this $500 shopping spree to kick start or finish off their build!" says Mark Abramsky, Marketing Coordinator for Turn 5.
Visit RacingJunk.com HERE to enter.
About RacingJunk: RacingJunk.com is the flagship marketplace site in the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group which also includes HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.
About Turn5: Turn5, Inc. is an award-winning ecommerce retailer that has risen as an industry leading aftermarket parts provider in a thriving automotive enthusiasts niche.
