SHINNY - 9th Consecutive Win - 11-24-21

SHINNY - 9th Consecutive Win - 11-24-21

 By Rosette Racing, LLC

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 17, Shinny, a four-year-old thoroughbred horse, will be going for a remarkable 10 wins in a row in the 9th race at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, Arizona.  If Shinny prevails, he will become the winningest horse in North America, with 12 wins beating out the 45,972 other horses that raced in 2021.

Earlier this year, Shinny was claimed from the bottom ranks of horse racing for a mere $3500 by Rosette Racing, LLP. Since joining Rosette Racing, LLP, Shinny has had a remarkable year. Shinny has amassed winnings exceeding $100,000 in 2021.

"Shinny is very small in stature with an unimpressive disposition, but his heart is big," said owner Rob Rosette.

Shinny is trained by Robertino Diodoro, the leading trainer at Turf Paradise. Diodoro is the 7th winningest trainer in the United States that races at the premier racing meets.

About Rosette Racing, LLC

Established in 2003, Rosette Racing, LLC, is located in Chandler, AZ. Horses from Rosette Racing, LLC have raced and won at tracks throughout the country. Rosette Racing, LLC continues to expand in size and influence as a premier stable.

CONTACT: Robert Rosette

(480) 242-9810

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rags-to-riches-shinny-looking-to-reach-milestone-win-301447148.html

SOURCE Rosette Racing, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.