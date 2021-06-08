Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer.

 By Rally House

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer based in Lenexa, KS, is expanding to Iowa and opening their first store in West Des Moines.  The store opened on Wednesday, May 26th and is located at Jordan Creek Town Center between the Vans store and Bath & Body Works on the top level - across from the escalators and elevator in the center of the mall.

Rally House CEO, Aaron Liebert, is thrilled to open the first Iowa store just in time for summer. "Iowa has always been a market we have wanted to explore for Rally House," said Liebert. "We have catered to displaced Iowa and Iowa State fans for years down in Kansas City and now can support them closer to home in Des Moines. And without Iowa based pro teams, we plan to carry teams from around the Midwest."   

In addition to selling local apparel, Rally House Jordan Creek will carry apparel for the Iowa State Cyclones, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and more!

Rally House offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 80 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states. 

For more updates, please visit Rally House West Count on Facebook (@RallyJordanCreek), Instagram (RallyJordanCreek) or online (https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-jordan-creek)

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates over 80 locations across ten states.

Contact: Jodi Newsome, District Manager

jnewsome@rallyhouse.com

