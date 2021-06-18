GREENWOOD, Ind., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer has opened their first store in Indiana. The store opened this week at Greenwood Park Mall across from Bath & Body Works and next to Express.

Rally House CEO, Aaron Liebert, is excited to open a new location in a brand-new state just in time for summer. "With locations in Chicago, Dayton and Cincinnati, Indianapolis is a natural fit for our expansion. Indiana has sports in the DNA with so many teams and events hosted here annually," said Liebert. "Rally House is a one-stop shop for sports fans, locals and tourists to get the best shopping experience featuring local colleges and regional pro team apparel and gifts."

In addition to selling local apparel, Rally House Greenwood Park will carry apparel for the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Hoosiers, Indiana State Sycamores, Purdue Boilermakers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and more!

Rally House offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 80 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states. 

For more updates, please visit Rally House Greenwood Park on Facebook (@RallyGreenwoodPark), Instagram (@RallyGreenwoodPark) or online (https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-greenwood-park).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Rally House operates over 80 locations across ten states.

CONTACT:

Teri Hauenschild, District Manager

thauenschild@rallyhouse.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rally-house-opens-first-indiana-store-301315255.html

SOURCE Rally House

