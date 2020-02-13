EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If powder is the kind of snow you prefer to ski, don't miss RAVE's brand-new ranking of the 10 best powders skis. Furthermore, two new rankings from RAVE cover some very important, but often overlooked, kinds of ski gear: ski poles and ski bindings.

"The best powder skis handle deep snow, maintaining float without compromising speed and control, while the best ski poles provide crucial boost to your performance," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "And don't forget about your bindings. The best bindings are lightweight and agile, with great fit. And best of all, they don't have to cost you a fortune!"

A total of 10 products were reviewed in each ranking. Ski bindings were reviewed on the following: branding, safety/testing, comfort, fitting system, weight, construction, versatility innovation, user-friendliness, style, warranty, and price.

Powder skis were reviewed on the following: materials, value, design, versatility, durability, brand, style, and look.

Ski poles were reviewed on the following: reputation, consumer and product reviews, durability, weight, adjustability, and price range.

Ski poles reviewed in the article are as follows:

1.        G3 Via Carbon
Brand:         Genuine Guide Gear        Hometown: Burnaby, Canada

2.        Leki Spitfire S
Brand:        Leki Lenhart                Hometown: Buffalo, New York

3.        Atomic Backland FR
Brand:        Atomic                        Hometown: Ogden, Utah

4.        Salomon MTN Carbon S3
Brand:        Salomon                        Hometown: Ogden, Utah

5.        Volkl Phantastick 2
Brand:         Marker Volkl USA Inc.        Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

6.        Black Diamond Expedition 3
Brand:        Black Diamond Equipment        Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

7.        Line Pollard's Paintbrush
Brand:         LINE Skis / K2 Sports                Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

8.        Black Diamond Razor Carbon Pro
Brand:        Black Diamond Equipment        Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

9.        Rossignol Stove Pipe
Brand:        Rossignol                        Hometown: Park City, Utah

10.        Grass Sticks Original Custom
Brand:        Grass Sticks                        Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

 

Ski bindings reviewed in the article are as follows:

1.                Marker Griffon 13 ID
Brand:         Marker Volkl USA Inc.                Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

2.                Salomon T S/Lab Shift MNC
Brand:        Salomon                        Hometown: Ogden, Utah

3.                Tyrolia Attack 11 GW
Brand:        Tyrolia/Head                Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

4.                Look Pivot 14 AW
Brand:        Look Bindings / Rossignol        Hometown: Park City, Utah

5.                G3 Ion 10
Brand:         Genuine Guide Gear                Hometown: Burnaby, Canada

6.                Dynafit ST Rotation 12
Brand:        Dynafit / Oberalp Group                Hometown: Bolzano, Italy

7.                Fritschi Tecton 12
Brand:         Fritschi AG                                Hometown: Reichenbach im Kandertal, Switzerland

8.                Cast Touring Freetour Upgrade Kit
Brand:        Cast Touring                Hometown: Driggs, Idaho

9.                Atomic STR WTR 16
Brand:        Atomic                        Hometown: Ogden, Utah

10.                Armada Warden MNC 11
Brand:        Armada Skis                Hometown: Park City, Utah

 

Powder skis reviewed in the article are as follows:

1.                DPS Alchemist Lotus 124
Brand:         DPS Skis                        Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

2.                Nordica Enforcer Pro
Brand:        Nordica                        Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

3.                Rossignol Soul 7 HD W Skis
Brand:        Rossignol                        Hometown: Park City, Utah

4.                Volkl Confession
Brand:        Marker Volkl USA Inc.                Hometown: Lebanon, New Hampshire

5.                Black Diamond Boundary Pro 115:
Brand:         Black Diamond Equipment        Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

6.                Kastle 2019 BMX 105 Skis
Brand:        Kastle         Skis                        Hometown: Vail, Colorado

7.                Folsom Powfish
Brand:         Folsom Skis                        Hometown: Denver, Colorado

8.                Black Crow Atris Birdie
Brand:        Black Crow Skis                Hometown: Chamonix, France

9.                Armada Tracer 118
Brand:        Armada Skis                Hometown: Park City, Utah

10.                Salomon QST 106
Brand:        Salomon                        Hometown: Ogden, Utah

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-powder-skis/ 
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-poles/ 
https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-bindings/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

