SALT LAKE CITY, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ravean, an outdoor apparel company that designs and manufactures durable and affordable heated jackets and gloves, is once again bringing the heat with the launch of the first multi-purpose handwarmer / charging bank. This ecoconscious, cork-wrapped device packs a significant amount of heat and power. Designed with a 5volt, 2-amp USBA charging port, it's powerful enough to charge a phone and other on-the-go electronic devices including smart watches, tablets, lap accessories and portable speakers.
The recent Kickstarter campaign gained funding from nearly 1,900 backers who collectively pledged $161,600 to support the design, manufacturing and production of the product for its market debut. This is Ravean's 6th successful Kickstarter campaign, attracting a total of 14,000 backers and seeding more than five years of success in the heated apparel category.
"From the design and materials to the comfort and convenience it provides consumers, this project was done right," Ravean CEO Mark Thomas said. "The handwarmer is perfect for all outdoor activities like camping, hiking, cold commutes and sporting events. It's also great to warm joints and relieve muscle soreness. The dual-purpose charging function drives it home and makes this a truly unique portable must-have."
The Ravean handwarmer / power bank is the only device of its kind designed with a unique cork compound, making it soft, comfortable and grippy. The cork material repels moisture and has over 30 percent more heat conduction than other hand warmers. It features a light-weight, high-grade, aluminum housing, wrapped in an antimicrobial cork finish and weighs only 5.1 oz.
The device is powered by two lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, offers three levels of customizable warmth and keeps the heat for up to 8 hours along with 1.5x charges of mobile devices. The design also includes an auto shut off feature for customer safety.
"This is truly a unique innovation and the early results from Kickstarter supporters have been extremely encouraging. We're excited to introduce this product to consumers broadly across the U.S. as we continue to work on our next innovations," Thomas added.
The Ravean Electric Power Bank retails for $39.99.
For more information on Ravean Electric Hand Warmers and a full range of Ravean outdoor gear, visit http://www.ravean.com
About RAVEAN:
Ravean builds technology-focused apparel and devices with an emphasis on heating elements. Housed along the Wasatch Front in Utah, Ravean is no stranger to the cold. All our products are meant to provide a little extra comfort when the temperatures drop.
Media Contact
Chris Herbert, Ravean, 6144488703, cherbert@pendulumstrategygroup.com
SOURCE Ravean