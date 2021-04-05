LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RawHyde Adventures, the nation's premier adventure motorcycle training & tour organization, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new Zakar Overland Terrain Park and Event Center. Located in the heart of the Mojave Desert, Zakar will serve the Powersports, Overlanding, and 4x4 industries as a venue for off-road oriented companies to host media events, product launches, corporate retreats, meetings, and more.
RawHyde founder Jim Hyde explains: "RawHyde's mission is to provide meaningful and memorable experiences for our customers, whether it be in our adventure motorcycle training courses or on one of our guided tours in the backcountry of North and South America. With the opening of our Zakar Event Center, we can now help other companies in our industry create world-class experiences of their own."
Ideally situated just two hours north of Los Angeles in the magical Mojave Desert, RawHyde's Zakar facility was designed to host off-road-themed events. From the professionally built terrain park to the full-service commercial kitchen and private guest accommodations, Zakar has everything needed to welcome a range of group sizes.
- On-site accommodations (up to 32 people) *additional lodging hotels close by.
- Zakar is near a major freeway with a dedicated offramp to our facility for easy drayage, shipping of equipment, and trucking services.
- Full-service commercial kitchen with a team of chefs with food service for up to 400 people, plus a 60-person indoor dining hall, bar and lounge.
- 100-acre professionally built terrain park for product demos without need for permits or licenses.
- Rentals available for motorcycles, ATV's or Side X Sides.
To learn more about RawHyde's new Zakar Event Center, visit http://www.zakar-events.com. For additional questions or to get a quote for your event, call (702) 209-8503.
About RawHyde Adventures
Since 2002, RawHyde Adventures has been conducting adventure-oriented training courses and guided motorcycle tours throughout North and South America. RawHyde was officially endorsed by BMW Motorrad North America in 2008, making it one of nine official BMW training centers worldwide. The endorsement also makes RawHyde the only privately-owned training center in the US to be sanctioned by BMW Motorrad. RawHyde also organizes an annual adventure motorcycling rally called Adventure Days, with riders and companies coming together for a weekend of education, riding, and camaraderie. Learn more at http://www.rawhyde-offroad.com.
Media Contact
Ron Benfield, Acorn Woods Communications, +1 (714) 960-5500, jon@acorn-woods.com
SOURCE RawHyde Adventures