TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, React LLC, an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company, and its free-to-play mobile game show app Super Squares® have announced "The Search for Square One," a quest to find the inventor and creator of the renowned Super Bowl Squares game. Millions of fans watching the Big Game participate in squares games across the country, and yet, there's no record of where the phenomenon started. This year, Super Squares® is out to change that by getting back to square one to uncover the first-ever Super Bowls squares game.
"Each February, households across America come together for a night of hardnose football, memorable commercials and of course, Super Bowl squares," said Frank Maggio, CEO of React and Inventor of Super Squares®. "While football and advertising have evolved over the years, Super Bowl squares have survived the test of time and remain unchanged."
Maggio added, "But where did it all begin? Was it a bar or an American Legion? Maybe a frat house basement? The answer is somewhere and we're asking our fans for help. Where did you play your first Super Bowl Squares game? Do you have names of people we can talk to or old boards we can look at? Super Bowl Squares are a staple when it comes to the Big Game and it's time we pay homage to the rightful creator."
To chronicle the history of the game, Super Squares® will collect testimonials and purchase examples of previous Super Bowl Squares games throughout the past 50+ years. The Super Squares® team will research and attempt to verify original square grids, boards or handouts that are submitted, and create a Super Bowl Squares museum within its headquarters in Largo, Fla. Any information can be submitted through this link: https://supersquares.com/squareone/.
For more details on how to participate, or to submit any information, please visit the "Search for Square One" homepage.
About Super Squares®
Super Squares® is a free, patent-protected, live mobile game show that incorporates elements of the popular score-matching Super Bowl squares game played by millions each year. Contestants compete nationally before and during live football games, earning points for correct answers about in-app brands, accurate predictions, and partially or fully matching their Super Square to the score each quarter. Weekly guaranteed and jackpot prizes rival those of the world's most popular TV game shows. Super Squares® is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information visit http://www.SuperSquares.com.
About React
Founded by adtech and media measurement maverick Frank Maggio, React LLC is an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company with a passion to "Change Advertising For Good™." By adrenalizing advertising™, React excites audiences with rewarding, branded single and two-screen experiences during the most viewed and attended sporting and media events in the world. The company's commitment to "respect, protect, and reward attention" honors user privacy by never selling or sharing personally identifiable information without prior permission. Details about React can be found at http://www.react.net, and Super Squares® details are available at http://www.SuperSquares.com.
Media Contact
Anna Patrick, Gregory FCA, 212-398-9680, apatrick@gregoryfca.com
SOURCE React LLC