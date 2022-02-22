TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, React LLC, an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company, announced the completion of "Bigger Game® VI" on its live free-to-play mobile game show app Super Squares®. With "Bigger Game® VI," for the first time two winners were awarded the grand prize of "Home Free for a Year" and will now have their rent or mortgage covered for a full year, up to $56,000. Super Squares® is also announcing an enhanced version of its hockey edition will be rolling out early next month.
"Over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season, we experienced a 450% increase in audience size for our most frequently played game, on Sunday evenings. It's great to see our game continue to grow and we're looking forward to changing the lives of many of our players," said Frank Maggio, CEO & Founder of React. "We were challenged to capture the attention of sports fans this season, both as advertisers and partners, and this provided the opportunity for us to test various traditional and new media means to reach audiences."
In just 16 months, Super Squares® has awarded over $1 million in prizes to more than 11,000 winners nationwide. The two grand prize winners from "Bigger Game® VI" are Doug Deragisch (aka "Harja") from Marshall, MN and Brandon Walczak (aka "Packerguy") from New Richmond, WI.
Walczak, the winner of the Playoff VIP SkyBox, began playing Super Squares® earlier this year and said, "My favorite part about the game is using a little knowledge along with some luck to make predictions around the combined score and total passing yards." Deragisch, who had the highest game score, has been playing Super Squares® for the past year and was shocked to have won the grand prize, saying, "I had to look at the results about five or six times, I couldn't believe it was my name at the top."
Having now completed its second season of sync-to-NFL games, Super Squares® is going back to the ice rink. Puck drop for Super Squares® hockey edition will begin March 3rd and run most Thursdays in support of the return of NHL games to ESPN, with multiple games planned weekly once the NHL Playoffs commence in April and May.
"We expect to launch pro and college versions in support of basketball, baseball, and a Premier League soccer version just before the NFL season returns in September," says React Commissioner and former Super Bowl Champion Matt Birk. "Additionally, we are investigating the possibility of providing live stream and sync-to-broadcast versions of Super Squares® for the USFL and XFL. We believe our existing fanbase will see playing Super Squares® as a reason to watch spring football, especially as fanbases emerge and grow for these new leagues."
About Super Squares®
Super Squares® is a free, patent-protected, live mobile game show that incorporates elements of the popular score-matching Super Bowl squares game played by millions each year. Contestants compete nationally before and during live football games, earning points for correct answers about in-app brands, accurate predictions, and partially or fully matching their Super Square to the score each quarter. Weekly guaranteed and jackpot prizes rival those of the world's most popular TV game shows. Super Squares® is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information visit http://www.SuperSquares.com.
About React
Founded by adtech and media measurement maverick Frank Maggio, React LLC is an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company with a passion to "Change Advertising For Good™." By adrenalizing advertising™, React excites audiences with rewarding, branded single and two-screen experiences during the most viewed and attended sporting and media events in the world. The company's commitment to "respect, protect, and reward attention" honors user privacy by never selling or sharing personally identifiable information without prior permission. Details about React can be found at http://www.react.net, and Super Squares® details are available at http://www.SuperSquares.com.
