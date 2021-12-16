TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- React LLC, an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company, is continuing to see a growing interest in alternative ways for brands to positively engage with their audiences, exposing an underlying need for change in the advertising industry. Building on the momentum, React has expanded its list of early adopter brands to include Guaranteed Rate and Miller Lite, while offering Super Squares® players exciting new prizes and the biggest multi-week prize pool to date.
The Super Squares® "Bigger Game V" prize pool is made possible through patented Reactive Advertising technology designed to change the way people feel about ads by creating positive advertising experiences. With Super Squares®, sports fans are incentivized to use their second screen devices, regarded by many advertisers as "tools of distraction," to instead become more engaged by watching branded content, and then answering questions about it alongside the game they are watching. The app is free to download and play and allows for an opportunity to win prizes while players are learning about brands, being entertained and rewarded, and competing with friends and players from across the country by flexing their sports IQ.
Since the launch of Super Squares® last fall, 7,575 winners have claimed over three quarters of a million dollars in cash and prizes from in-game sponsors including Herman Miller, Polaris, Indian Motorcycles and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now, with $2.6 million up for grabs and a guarantee of more than $75,000 in prizes each week, Bigger Game V has offered a chance to win even bigger prizes than the regularly awarded weekly prizes.
By virtue of these major brands coming on board, there is a whole new host of prizes to win. These include:
- "Home Free Until 2023" Presented by Guaranteed Rate: Throughout the Bigger Game V tournament, six contestants during Monday Night Football's halftime will have the chance to live mortgage or rent free throughout 2022, up to $20,000
- "Beer for a Year" Presented by Miller Lite: Every Game, players can join the #Beer4aYear VIP Skybox, where the top 10 scores each week win "Beer for a Year," which is awarded via a $300 one-time cash payment
- "Super Ranger" UTV Presented by Polaris: Grand prize winners have the opportunity to win a Super Squares-outfitted Polaris "Super Ranger" EV UTV valued at over $20,000
React's CEO, Frank Maggio commented, "On the heels of the pandemic, many Americans are financially struggling and finding it difficult to make ends meet. We want to offer a free opportunity for households to win a variety of prizes, including having their mortgage or rent covered for a year, while also offering another layer of fun while watching football. The premise is simple, fun, family-friendly and best of all, free. All players need to bring to the game is their attention - just watch the game on your tv, while playing Super Squares on your phone. We modeled the game on the things fans like to do already – make game predictions and match squares to the game score. We've added the ability to watch a few commercials in the app, and award game show points for proving fans are paying attention."
In the next 45 days, React will be approaching broadcast and cable networks and revealing an entirely new, more engaged way to enjoy live sports in 2022, combining it with a more enjoyable way to experience advertising. This further cements React's core belief that advertising needs to be transformed from an annoying distraction into a positive experience that is good for viewers, brands and networks.
About Super Squares®
Super Squares® is a free, patent-protected, live mobile game show that incorporates elements of the popular score-matching Super Bowl squares game played by millions each year. Contestants compete nationally before and during live football games, earning points for correct answers about in-app brands, accurate predictions, and partially or fully matching their Super Square to the score each quarter. Weekly guaranteed and jackpot prizes rival those of the world's most popular TV game shows. Super Squares® is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information visit http://www.SuperSquares.com.
About React
Founded by adtech and media measurement maverick Frank Maggio, React LLC is an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company with a passion to "Change Advertising For Good™." By adrenalizing advertising™, React excites audiences with rewarding, branded single and two-screen experiences during the most viewed and attended sporting and media events in the world. The company's commitment to "respect, protect, and reward attention" honors user privacy by never selling or sharing personally identifiable information without prior permission. Details about React can be found at http://www.react.net.
