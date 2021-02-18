LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ready, Set, Gold! (RSG!) is launching a new eight-week classroom series this Spring featuring tips and firsthand advice from Olympic and Paralympic athletes designed to help students in all grade levels to stay active while distance learning from home. Released every Monday beginning March 1 through April 26 (with the exception of March 29), each 30-minute video covers a thematic topic focused on evidence-based physical activity and social emotional learning. In partnership with the Foundation for Global Sports Development & Sidewinder Films, this is the second classroom series created by Ready, Set, Gold!, the public-private partnership between the Southern California Committee for the Olympic Games and The Foundation for Global Sports Development that matches Olympic and Paralympic athletes with schools to promote good fitness and nutrition.
Every video in the athlete-led series features an activity portion highlighting the core fitness fundamentals of endurance, flexibility, balance and strength training as well as thematic units around topics like goal-setting, perseverance and leadership. Brought to life by the real, personal experiences of RSG!'s Olympic and Paralympic mentors, the content supports teachers as they work to enhance engagement for students who are "distance learning" from home. RSG! plans to continue expanding its virtual content to complement its regular on-site programming.
"After the success of our first virtual program, we are thrilled to offer the Ready, Set, Gold! virtual Spring Series, which provides a safe way for students to integrate nutrition and fitness tips from our Olympic and Paralympic stars into their daily lives," said John Naber, Chairman of Ready, Set, Gold!. "Though we eagerly await a return to our in-school programming, this virtual series opens the door to reach so many students who would typically not have that opportunity, and we look forward to inspiring kids in Southern California and beyond."
The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) and Sidewinder Films serve as long-time supporters of Ready, Set, Gold! and are a key sponsor for this innovative project.
"The Foundation for Global Sports Development is honored to provide continued support for Ready Set Gold!, offered by SCCOG. The program helps kids stay healthy and build positive connections during the pandemic. Encouragement from Olympians and Paralympians will help inspire students every step of the way as they grow and learn together," said David Ulich, GSD Executive Board Member.
"Ready Set Gold! is fulfilling the additional need right now for our youth of keeping them plugged into a consistent community that understands what it takes to be resilient, intentional and hopeful when new and uncertain scenarios are thrown in front of them," said Gideon Massie, Olympic Cyclist and Ready, Set, Gold! mentor. "The Ready Set Gold! Olympic and Paralympic athletes have a keen interest in equipping young people with their very own practical and proven mindset tools, making them applicable to students, while incorporating athlete led motivational virtual exercise plans to help create success stories where student engagement may otherwise be impacted."
The Ready, Set, Gold!'s Spring Series Curriculum is as follows:
Date / Athlete - Topic
Week 1: Monday, March 1 Cody Michael Jones, Paralympian – Balance, Hope
Week 2: Monday, March 8 Molly, Olympian – Endurance, Goal Setting
Week 3: Monday, March 15 Giddeon Massie, Olympian – Endurance, Feedback
Week 4: Monday, March 22 Megan Blunk, Paralympian – Strength, Gratitude
Week 5: Monday, April 5 Hunter Kemper, Olympian & Melissa Stockwell, Paralympian – Endurance, Embracing Challenges
Week 6: Monday, April 12 Khatuna Lorig, Olympian – Strength, Passion and Purpose
Week 7: Monday, April 19 John Naber & John Moffet, Olympians – Cooking, Routines
Week 8: Monday, April 26 Kami Craig, Olympian – Flexibility, Emotions
Since 2006, Ready, Set, Gold! has traditionally hosted an in-classroom tour serving the Los Angeles Unified School District and ICEF, Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Chula-Vista Elementary Unified School District, Claremont Unified School District and Snowline Joint Unified School District.
For more information about the Virtual Spring Series and to learn more about Ready, Set, Gold!, visit http://www.readysetgold.net.
About Ready, Set, Gold!
Ready, Set, Gold! is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, community health and fitness program that promotes healthy and active lifestyles to children in Southern California schools. This one-of-a kind program launched in 2006 with the mission to promote fitness and life-long healthy habits by pairing Olympians and Paralympians with schools throughout Southern California. Ready, Set, Gold! Olympians and Paralympians work with students to educate them on the importance of the growth mindset while teaching them how to adopt healthy habits into their daily lifestyle. Ready, Set, Gold! aims to help students of all backgrounds, encouraging them to achieve their dreams and live their best life.
About Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films
The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films leverage the impact of philanthropy and the power of film to promote sportsmanship, education, fair play and ethics among the world's youth. Giving special emphasis to groups and communities that are most in need or most underserved by current programs, the foundation strives to include women, minorities, and youth in its mission. The foundation's media division, Sidewinder Films, supports this mission by producing groundbreaking documentaries that bring untold stories to the international community. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.
